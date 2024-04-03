Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie don't step out in public together often, so fans loved the heartwarming moment they saw on the red carpet.

Nicole Richie’s family history is a bit complicated. The fashion designer and actor has been through a lot and learned to lean on her adoptive father, Lionel Richie. The dad and daughter don’t step out in public together often, so fans loved the heartwarming moment they saw on the red carpet.

Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie at the LA premiere of ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nicole Richie stars in the coming-of-age black comedy film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, which premieres on April 12, 2024. A remake of the 1991 film by the same name, Don’t Tell Mom also stars June Squibb, Jermaine Fowler, Ms. Pat, Gus Kenworthy, Simone Joy Jones, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, and Tyriq Withers. LA’s The Grove hosted the cast for their LA premiere, and Nicole’s family came out to support her.

Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie at The Grove on April 02, 2024 | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nicole walked the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead red carpet with many family members. Lionel paused for photos with Nicole as the 74-year-old proudly kissed her on the temple. The “Endless Love” singer and his first wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie, adopted Nicole when she was nine. Lionel and Brenda had cared for her since age three because her biological parents couldn’t provide for her.

Nicole joined a family that would break apart and grow together many times over the years. Lionel eventually divorced Brenda and had two more children, Miles and Sofia, with his second wife, Diane Alexander.

Nicole, Lionel, Sofia, and Miles Richie at the Lionel Richie Hand And Footprint Ceremony in 2018 | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Nicole wore a black Schiaparelli mini dress with a decorative gold collar as she walked the red carpet. Lionel’s girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, and ex-wife, Harvey-Richie, joined them in front of the cameras. Nicole was also supported by her husband, Joel Madden, and their children, 16-year-old Harlow Madden and 14-year-old Sparrow Madden.

Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Joel Madden | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lionel began dating Parigi after they met at a dinner party through mutual friends, reports People. The 34-year-old is the founder/CEO of skincare line Glow Up Beauty and lifestyle brand The Estate Collection. Despite their 40-year age gap, Lionel and Parigi have been together for 10 years, happily traveling and attending media events. Nicole and Joel have been together even longer, at 17 years. The pair wed in 2010 after meeting at a party in 2006.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie at the premiere on April 02, 2024 | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In addition to Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, Nicole receives the support of her extended family through her other projects. The California native serves as Creative Director of House of Harlow 1960. She represents The Richie Madden Children’s Foundation and sits on the board of the Environmental Media Association.