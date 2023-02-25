‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Left Oregon After Zach Roloff’s Surgery, Matt Roloff Returned

TLC’s Little People, Big World isn’t currently on the air, but the Roloff family’s lives continue. Recently, Zach Roloff had emergency surgery for a shunt revision. Amy Roloff helped Zach and Tori Roloff with their kids after Zach’s surgery, and she then left the state. On the contrary, Matt Roloff, who wasn’t around for Zach’s emergency, returned to Oregon.

Amy Roloff took a trip to Florida with Chris Marek following Zach Roloff’s surgery

Amy and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Little People, Big World fans know Amy Roloff moved off of Roloff Farms, but she still lives in Oregon. She moved to a home just 15 minutes from the farm property after selling her half of the farm to Matt Roloff. While she still resides in the same state she’s lived in for decades, she and her husband, Chris Marek, aren’t afraid to travel. They recently ventured to Naples, Florida.

“Got away to get a little sun and hang out with good friends and my nephew and his fiancé!” Amy captioned her Instagram post showing her in the warm location with Chris. “Woohoo! Good time making lasting memories.”

Amy returned to Oregon after just a few days. “We kind of wished we could stay a little bit longer,” she said during an Instagram Live segment. And this trip came after Zach Roloff’s scary hospital stint. Zach thanked Amy for helping him and Tori Roloff with their children.

“Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids,” Zach posted on Feb. 12, 2023. “My mom for coming up twice in the night so I could go to the ER. And the doctors and nurses at the hospital who advocated for me and continue to advocate and care for their patients every day. I’m happy to be home but thinking about everyone still in the ER, ICU, or neurology that can’t be home yet.”

Matt Roloff returned from Arizona after missing his son’s surgery

“Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff is back home with his family after suffering a medical scare.https://t.co/lt0hwuNtkg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2023

While Amy Roloff stuck around to help Zach Roloff during his hospital stint, Matt Roloff didn’t. The Little People, Big World star posted to Instagram that he and Caryn Chandler were headed back to Arizona amidst Zach’s emergency. Matt noted he headed to Arizona to celebrate his mother’s 81st birthday.

“From what I’ve heard from Zach and Tori, it was a successful procedure and they both seemed relieved to have it behind them,” Matt posted on Feb. 11. ” … Never take life for granted and rejoice in Him each day you have. We are now thankful that Zach is doing so well and expected a full recovery better than new.”

Matt’s back in Oregon as of Feb. 22, 2023, and he likely returned when Amy was still in Florida. He posted photos of the February snowstorm hitting Roloff Farms.

“Just started pouring down snow here at the farm @rolofffarms brrrrr,” he captioned the post. “Changing all the setups to interior work.”

Zach didn’t comment on Matt’s post. It’s unclear exactly where the father and son stand now.

What happened between Matt and Zach Roloff on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Matt and Zach Roloff had a severe falling out, as seen in Little People, Big World Season 24. Zach wanted to buy part of Roloff Farms from Matt, but they couldn’t agree on a price. Ultimately, Zach couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price, leaving him and Tori Roloff empty-handed. After this, Zach and Tori didn’t sustain a good relationship with Matt, and the couple moved to Washington.

“It’s still pretty tough, yeah, it’s a tough situation,” Zach explained to Entertainment Tonight in late October 2022. “I think a lot has happened. It’s gonna take a long time. I don’t think responsibility has been taken, but, again, we’re just raising our family.”

With that said, Matt said he believes his relationship with Zach is “on the right path” to recovery. “Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we’re definitely working,” Matt told Entertainment Tonight.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.