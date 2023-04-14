‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Seems to Throw Shade at Zach Roloff for Being Kind to Tori Roloff

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 only featured one of Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids. Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, showed their lives in Battle Ground, Washington, after failing to buy Roloff Farms. While Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are no longer on the show, they still share life updates with their followers. And Jeremy might’ve thrown serious shade toward his twin brother, Zach, in his Instagram Stories.

Tori Roloff posted a video to her Instagram Stories of Zach Roloff planting wildflowers for her

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff married in 2015, and they have three children. The couple once lived in Oregon and were close to Matt and Amy Roloff, but everything changed after Matt and Amy divorced. Now, Zach and Tori remain close to Amy — but they’re estranged from Matt following the drama with Roloff Farms.

Zach and Tori’s relationship with Jeremy and Audrey Roloff remains unclear, as Jeremy and Audrey exited the show years ago.

Tori keeps fans apprised of what’s going on in her and Zach’s life via Instagram. On April 13, 2023, she posted photos and videos to her Instagram Stories of Zach working in the yard. “They’re planting wildflowers for me,” Tori captioned a video on her Stories that showed Zach and her daughter, Lilah, shoveling dirt into the ground from a truck. Additional footage showed Zach and the kids doing extra work around the yard while Tori frosted a window inside.

Jeremy Roloff might’ve thrown shade at Zach and Tori Roloff with his video about wildflowers

Ex-Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff doesn’t often post to Instagram. While his wife, Audrey Roloff, shares life updates with her followers, Jeremy typically keeps his life more private. But he posted an update for fans on his Instagram Stories on April 13, 2023 — just one hour after Tori’s update.

Jeremy’s update began with video footage of him riding a tractor in his yard. His second Stories video showed him discussing what he’s been working on regarding house projects — and he mentioned how Audrey also wanted wildflowers. However, unlike Zach Roloff, Jeremy didn’t want to plant them himself.

“The sun is shining, though, and whenever it’s shining here you get outside to do projects,” Jeremy said. “Audrey’s been wanting wildflowers and I figured it might be a good time to finally teach her how to drive the tractor because I don’t know if she’s ever driven one. So, that’s gonna be a fun little experiment we do hopefully today.”

Jeremy posting about wanting Audrey to learn how to plant her own flowers seems to be in direct relation to Tori’s story. And it also could be seen as aggression against Zach. While Zach did Tori a favor by planting the flowers himself, Jeremy made it clear he was hoping to teach Audrey to do it herself.

Will there be a season 25 of ‘Little People, Big World’?

Amy Roloff told her Instagram Live followers that they can expect Little People, Big World Season 25 to happen.

“Well, we are for one more season at least,” Amy shared. “We’re filming, so I’m assuming there are more episodes coming.”

Zach and Tori Roloff will likely film the new season, though Tori said her and Zach’s time with the series is “coming to a close.”

As for Jeremy and Audrey, they’ll never return to the show. Jeremy’s publically dissed the show in the past, and he and Audrey made it clear they have no plans to film with TLC ever again.

