‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Pokes Fun at the ‘Worst Thing’ About Zach Roloff’s Body

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 continued to show the inner dynamics of the Roloff family. Amy and Matt Roloff divorced back in 2016, but Tori and Zach Roloff continue to stay strong in their marriage. Recently, Zach made a rare appearance on Tori’s Instagram Stories — and the couple joked about the “worst thing” about Zach’s body that had nothing to do with his dwarfism.

Tori and Zach Roloff joked about the ‘worst thing’ about Zach’s body

Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC UK via YouTube

Little People, Big World fans love Zach and Tori Roloff. The couple married in 2015 and now have three children with dwarfism. Tori is average height, but she’s made it clear she’s always welcomed the idea of having children who also identify as little people.

Both Zach and Tori poked fun at Zach on Tori’s Instagram Stories. She posted videos to her Stories on April 5 showing her and Zach taking the kids to go get ice cream. Zach was driving the car while Tori recorded the drive. She then began laughing hysterically in one of her Stories.

“You said that the worst thing about your body is not that you have dwarfism, but that you can’t digest dairy,” Tori laughed into her phone as she recorded Zach. She then panned the camera back to her.

Zach simply smiled at the remark and mentioned wanting a “good milkshake.”

What form of dwarfism does Zach Roloff have?

Zach Roloff has achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism. Amy Roloff has the same type, and the mother and son talked extensively about the condition on Little People, Big World. Amy shared that she was often bullied by her peers for being a little person.

“Things from your childhood can affect you for the rest of your life,” Amy explained in the show. “And I know it’s affected me for a long, long time, allowing other peoples’ opinions and thoughts matter more than what I truly thought about myself.”

All three of Zach’s children also have achondroplasia. In season 24, he reflected on his own childhood as a little person. “There’s no real one big moment I had where I was like ‘Oh wow, I have dwarfism,'” he said. “It’s like little moments that kind of accumulate, racing at school or playing chase.”

Zach said Amy would yell at Jeremy Roloff to ensure Zach wasn’t left behind. But because Zach and Jeremy are twins, this made Zach feel even worse. “It was so demoralizing because it was such a little brother thing,” he added. “I’m not the little brother, so.”

The couple might quit ‘Little People, Big World’

While fans love watching Zach and Tori Roloff (along with their three kids) on Little People, Big World, all signs point to the couple calling it quits. Tori told her Instagram followers that she knows her time on the show is “coming to a close.” Additionally, she posted to Instagram in March 2023 about upcoming changes.

“There are a lot of big changes on the horizon for Zach and I and our family,” she wrote on March 31, 2023. “I’m really looking forward to all the new things that we get to do together while also saying goodbye to things we’ve done forever! This summer is going to be a lot of fun but also a lot of growth!!”

It’s unclear if Tori’s post references her future with Little People, Big World — but fans assume yes.

