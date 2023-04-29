‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4: Justine and Michael Are Still Together — and Expecting a Baby

Love After Lockup is one of the most popular reality TV series of recent times. The show provides a glimpse into the lives of couples navigating the challenges of a relationship post-prison release.

Among the many couples featured on Life After Lockup were Justine and Michael. After seeing their drama unfold throughout the season, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to hear what’s been happening in their lives.

Luckily, the couple has been good about providing updates. Recently, they announced they’re expecting.

Justine and Michael appeared in ‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4

Justine and Michael first appeared on Love During Lockup and then returned for Love After Lockup Season 4. Justine is a 27-year-old hairstylist with a love of tattoos. Michael is a 30-year-old who’d been in and out of prison since he was 15.

Justine and Michael met through a prison pen pal program, and their relationship blossomed over the years. Justine stood by Michael through his time in prison and was committed to being there for him upon his release.

When Michael was released from prison, he went to live with Justine. The two began to work on building their life together. They had to deal with the challenges of adjusting to each other’s lives and the fact that Michael was still on probation. However, the two seemed to be happy and in love.

‘Love After Lockup’ stars Justine and Michael are still together and having a baby

Justine and Michael’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride since the beginning. Fans of the show have been on the edge of their seats, watching as the couple navigated through the ups and downs of their relationship. However, it seems Justine and Michael have worked through their issues, and they are still together.

The latest development in their relationship: Justine is pregnant with Michael’s baby. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Justine found out she was pregnant shortly after Michael was released from prison. She stated that Michael was thrilled when he found out and they were both excited to start a family together.

Justine and Michael have faced criticism from some viewers who accused them of being in the relationship for the wrong reasons. However, the two have remained steadfast in their love for each other, and they have proven that they are committed to making their relationship work.

Justine and Michael have been through a lot in their relationship, but they have managed to stay together and are now expecting a baby. The two have proven that love can conquer all, even when the odds are stacked against you.

‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4

Love After Lockup is a reality TV show that premiered in January 2018. The show follows the lives of couples who have formed relationships with inmates and are waiting for them to be released from prison. The show explores the challenges that these couples face as they try to build a life together outside of prison.

Love After Lockup is known for its dramatic storylines. It’s gained a massive following since its premiere. The show is currently in its fourth season and has featured many couples over the years. It airs on WE tv and has been on the air for over three years.

The series continues to captivate audiences with its unique premise and interesting characters. Fans of the show will no doubt be eagerly anticipating the next season and all the new couples that will be featured.