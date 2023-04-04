‘Love Is Blind’: A Jackie Spoiler Is Revealed With a Possible Date Sighting

Sometimes the love triangles don’t end after the Love Is Blind pods. Fans watched a cliffhanger of Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds having options between two men. Here is the spoiler about her love life and how people are reacting.

Jackie’s love triangle on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

The season starts with Jackie and Marshall Glaze bonding over how they were raised in the pods. But Marshall later is surprised that Jackie feels guilty about turning down Josh Demas. Josh told her that if she didn’t choose him, then he’d go home.

She did pick Marshall, and they got engaged. But Jackie feeling pressure from her family life and their incompatibility led to cracks in their relationship.

Marshall and Jackie went to Chelsea Griffin’s birthday party separately. Josh was also there and had an interesting conversation with Jackie.

“Imma be upfront,” he told her. “Marshall was crying with everybody. It was from the first day to the last day, so I was like, when I was talking to you, I was keeping it real from the jump. And then I felt like you were always real. So I was like, I didn’t think that you were gonna be falling for that s***.”

He told her that he cared about her. Jackie didn’t believe him and said they never talked about emotions in the pod. However, she came around at the end.

“I appreciate you telling me,” she said. “Thank you for being real.” Josh asked her to pick him if she was going to marry him.

Jackie Bonds was seen with Josh Demas at a baseball game

Jackie and Micah on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The latest drop of episodes left off with Josh telling Jackie to pick him. Jackie’s relationship with Marshall was already on the rocks. Well, fans got their current-day update before the finale was released.

A TikTok showed Jackie and Josh walking together in the bleachers of a baseball game. This may be a friendly outing, but they may also be dating.

“This is great news for the millions of Marshall lovers ready to move to Seattle for him,” the most-liked comment reads.

“Love my girl Jackie, but she needs therapy, not marriage, and Marshall deserves better anyway,” someone else wrote.

“Marshall deserves the world,” a third comment claimed.

“Just like Marshall said, if you can steal her from me, you can have her,” a commenter quoted.

Jackie posts about haters, denies Marshall’s slap claim

Jackie posted a picture of Love Is Blind being in the top 10 on Netflix on Instagram the same day as the TikTok. “Everyone has haters, mine just happen to be public,” she captioned it.

“Nah, what was public was that Mariners game you just got caught at with Josh,” someone commented. “Marshall deserves better! This girl wants someone to slap her around and ride her emotional rollercoaster with her. Smh…she’s found her match,” another person replied.

“See, I never said I wanted to be slapped around. That’s demeaning af to me as a woman. I won’t stand for it PERIOD,” Jackie clarified.

“What happened to the statement you was going to give,” someone asked.

“On the way,” the dental assistant replied.

Fans will have to keep watching to see how the season ends. This season’s ending will be live Sunday, April 16 on Netflix.