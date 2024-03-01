Jeramey told Sarah Ann he should have picked her over Laura. But did their relationship last beyond the barbecue?

Love Is Blind Season 6 has been a truly wild ride. The Charlotte season of the Netflix reality series is chock full of singles behaving badly, both on-screen and off from Chelsea’s meltdown over Jimmy meeting up with friends for a birthday drink (he was gone 90 minutes!) to the shocking revelation that seemingly sweet Trevor may have had a girlfriend the entire time he was in the pods. Then, there’s Jeramey and Sarah Ann, who are in the running for messiest cast members this season.

Laura dumped Jeramey after he met up with Sarah Ann on ‘Love Is Blind’

Laura in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

To recap: Jeramay, 31, connected with both Laura, 33, and Sarah Ann, 30, in the pods. Ultimately, he chose Laura. But once they met in person, problems emerged. Laura didn’t care for Jeramey’s sense of humor – or his Hawaiian shirts. Once they returned home to North Carolina, Jeramey received a message from Sarah. If he ever had second thoughts about choosing Laura, he should feel free to hit her up, she said. Jeramey didn’t hesitate to take her up on her offer.

In episode 9, Laura confronted Jeramey after he met up with Sarah Ann for drinks and stayed out until 5 a.m. Jeramey claimed nothing fishy happened, then said he didn’t want to talk about it. Laura felt the meetup shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“I don’t have anything else to say,” Laura told her fiancé. “I want out.”

Things got messy at the ‘Love Is Blind’ barbecue

Jeramey, Sarah Ann in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Laura and Jeramey met up for the first time since their big fight at the pod squad barbecue in episode 11. Unsurprisingly, things didn’t go well. Jeramey tried to claim he was interested in saving their relationship. Laura wasn’t having it, declaring him a “con artist.”

“You are not a man. You’re not man enough for me,” she said. “You never f*cking have been. End of story … Go kick rocks with open-toes f*cking shoes.”

Enter an unrepentant Sarah Ann. After getting taken to task by fellow cast member Amber “AD” Desiree, she and Jeramey quickly teamed up, reassuring each other that they’d done nothing wrong.

Jeramey told Sarah Ann he should have picked her instead of Laura.

“I made the wrong decision in the pods,” Jeramey said. “And I think you know that at this point.”

“This would have played out so differently,” a triumphant Sarah Ann replied. “What do we do now?”

“Do you want to go ride jet skis?” Jeramey asked. The two then hopped on their jetskis and took a spin around the lake while a tearful Laura gave one more interview to Love Is Blind producers.

Are Jeramey and Sarah Ann still together?

Jeramey, Sarah Ann in ‘Love is Blind’ Season 6 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

At the BBQ, Jeramey and Sarah Ann seemed to think they were meant to be together. But did their romance last after they jet-skied off into the sunset?

Neither Jeramey nor Sarah Ann has spoken publicly about their relationship, though she said in a recent TikTok that she was looking forward to the truth about the whole situation coming out.

“At some point, there will be a lot of clarification. Everyone will get to tell their side of the story and we’ll all be able to talk about it, she said.

Jeramey also took to social media to defend himself from criticism.

“The amount of hate myself and other castmates have received is over the top … while everyone is entitled to their opinions, it’s f*cking wild to make assumptions about everyone without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being a part of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that’s captured,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hopefully, we’ll get some answers about where things stand with Jeramey and Sarah Ann at the upcoming Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion, which drops March 13 on Netflix.

