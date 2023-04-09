‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Zack Elaborates on Why ‘I Hope You Dance’ Is So Meaningful for Him and Bliss

Love Is Blind is easily one of the buzziest shows on Netflix — and with the recent advent of the fourth season, it is clear that fans are as captivated by the show as ever before. Early on in the series, one particular contestant emerged as a favorite. Zack Goytowski, an attractive young criminal defense attorney, developed a strong connection with Bliss Poureetezadi, only to dump her for another woman.

He would go on to reconnect with Poureetezadi in a heartwarming twist — and many Love Is Blind fans are still discussing the sweet scenes that the two shared throughout the course of the season. In a recent Instagram post, Goytowski responded to a fan who expressed appreciation for the unabashed love Goytowski has for the song “I Hope You Dance.”

‘Love Is Blind’ fans were disappointed when Zack Goytowski dumped Bliss Poureetezadi

Goytowski faced a tough choice in the pods when he established strong connections with both Poureetezadi and Irina Solomonova. Eventually, Poureetezadi seemed to edge Solomonova out, especially after it was revealed that she and Goytowski had a great deal in common. They both shared that they love owls, and both of their mothers’ favorite song is Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance.”

The sweet scene where Goytowski and Poureetezadi revealed this to each other indicated to many viewers that the couple would go the distance. However, Goytowski opted to pursue a relationship with Solomonova instead — a decision that didn’t sit well with many viewers. As reported by Marie Claire, Goytowski and Solomanova only lasted a short while, with Goytowski breaking up with her and choosing to reconnect with Poureetezadi.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi connected over the song ‘I Hope You Dance’

In retrospect, Love Is Blind fans should have known that Goytowski and Solomonova wouldn’t last, based on the backlash to the Ludo song that he sang to her during their fling. According to People, viewers cringed when Goytowski presented Ludo’s “Sara’s Song” as an original tune in one episode of Love Is Blind. Fans were much happier with the earlier scene, where Goytowski and Poureetezadi connected over “I Hope You Dance.”

In a recent Instagram post on Goytowski’s page, a follower called this scene out, telling the criminal defense attorney “You’ll probably never read this but here goes in no particular order: your story about your mom truly touched me. You deserve all the credit and respect for getting through school, becoming a lawyer and being the person that clearly shone through despite the unpleasantness…Don’t stop singing!!”

Zack Goytowski explained to an Instagram follower why he appreciates the song ‘I Hope You Dance’

Many reality stars opt to ignore supportive comments, but Goytowski didn’t let the sweet remark slide. He responded to the comment, saying “Thank you so much for the support and the kind words. I really love how you ended that message don’t stop singing. I think everybody in the world needs to hear that.” He went on to discuss “I Hope You Dance” in the response, going on to write “That’s really what that song I Hope you dance is really about. Don’t stop singing don’t stop dancing. The world can be as bright as you want to make it. I think singing and dancing is something that’s been lost in our society.”

He ended his response by telling his follower “Forget about the people who are afraid and project those fears onto you with criticism. I think everybody should keep singing. It’s not about how good you are. It’s about enjoying life and experiencing what’s in your heart.”