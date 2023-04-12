‘Love Is Blind’ Star Nancy Rodriguez Reacts to Ex-Fiancé Bartise Bowden’s Baby News

Love Is Blind cast member Bartise Bowden recently shared the shocking news that he is a father, but what does his ex-fiancée, Nancy Rodrigues, think of the baby news? Here’s how Nancy, as well as Bartise’s Perfect Match exes, reacted to the reality TV star’s surprising announcement.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise Bowden announced he is the father of a baby boy

On April 7, Bartise shared an Instagram post with the surprise announcement that he is a father. The news came as a shock because the Love Is Blind and Perfect Match star never mentioned on social media or the reality dating shows that he was expecting a child.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him,” he captioned a photo carousel of his baby son. “Instagram, meet my little man [red heart emoji] #bigfella.”

Bartise has not revealed who the other parent of his son is, but Life & Style found court records identifying 25-year-old Olivia Gross as the mother. There is an open case regarding the infant.

Many fans are questioning the timeline of Bartise’s child, since his season of Love Is Blind first aired in October 2022 and Perfect Match came out in February. Season 3 of Love Is Blind was filmed in the summer of 2021, and Perfect Match was filmed in March 2022.

“Bartise is a father now? The math ain’t mathin,” one fan tweeted.

What does Bartise’s ex-fiancée from Love Is Blind, Nancy Rodriguez, think of his baby news?

‘Love Is Blind’ star Nancy Rodriguez reacted to ex-fiancé Bartise Bowden’s baby news

Before appearing on Perfect Match, Bartise first earned his self-proclaimed “villain” reputation on Love Is Blind. He proposed to Nancy after falling in love with her in the pods, and they seemed to have instant physical chemistry when they met in person. However, after their initial connection fizzled, Bartise spent several episodes saying he wasn’t attracted to Nancy. He ultimately rejected her at the altar on their wedding day.

On April 8, Nancy reacted to Bartise’s baby news with a TikTok video. She lip-synched along to the Saweetie song “BO$$ CHICK,” mouthing the lyrics, “If that b**** hella basic, then that b**** gotta go,” then cut to a photo of herself holding a glass of wine as the song continued, “What’s that in my cup? That’s that potion.” The Love Is Blind star captioned the post, “Minding my business over here…”

One fan commented, “Nancy is like that ain’t my baby idk him,” to which Nancy replied, “Just minding my business… that’s all.”

Another fan wrote, “She said I’m drinking wine so y’all know it ain’t mineeee,” and Nancy responded, “Dr Seuss couldn’t have said it better,” adding two crying laughing emojis.

Here’s what the ‘Perfect Match’ star’s other reality TV exes said

After getting engaged to Nancy on Love Is Blind, Bartise also had relationships with other reality TV stars on Perfect Match. Netflix fans watched him date Ines Tazi, Abbey Humphreys, and Izzy Fairthorne on the dating competition show, where he cemented his villain reputation after altercations with both Abbey and Ines.

On April 8, the day after Bartise’s baby news broke, Abbey shared several Instagram photos of herself wearing a bikini on the beach. “i thought i was depressed but then the sun came out,” she captioned the spicy pictures.

The same day, Izzy flaunted her abs on Instagram. “Come and rescue me,” she captioned three pictures of herself wearing baggy jeans and a crop top.

And on April 9, Ines shared an Instagram photo dump showing herself hanging out with friends, exploring stores and restaurants, and posing with her shirt lifted to reveal her stomach in a mirror. “all lit stuff,” she captioned the images, adding a white heart emoji.

It seems like the Perfect Match stars are unbothered by the news that Bartise became a father, and are continuing to live their best lives without him.