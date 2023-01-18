‘M3GAN’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Sci-Fi Horror Movie?

2023 started with a bang, with a buzzworthy horror flick making big waves on social media. M3GAN is a quirky horror film with a lot of talent attached, from actors like Allison Williams to producers like James Wan.

With M3GAN receiving praise from critics and fans alike, and rumors of a sequel already swirling around Hollywood, many are diving deep to learn what they can about the cast and crew.

Horror veteran James Wan produced ‘M3GAN’

M3GAN premiered in theaters in early January 2023, after weeks of anticipation and positive advance buzz.

The film tells the story of a young orphan girl, Cady, who moves to live with her roboticist aunt after her parents are killed in a car accident. Her aunt, determined to provide the child with a loyal companion, gives Cady an artificially intelligent doll named M3GAN. While things start well enough, M3GAN soon starts revealing sinister intentions.

Horror veteran James Wan had a lot to do with the film’s inception, working on the story and executive producing M3GAN. Wan has worked prolifically in the horror genre. Fans know him best for his work with the Insidious series of films and the Conjuring franchise.

According to Gizmodo, Wan’s success in the horror genre helped him land work directing movies like Furious 7 and the DC Extended Universe superhero films Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Allison Williams plays Gemma in ‘M3GAN’

Wan isn’t the only creative force who worked hard to make M3GAN a success. Akela Cooper helped Wan craft the story.

Gerard Johnstone directed the spooky-yet-hilarious film. M3GAN’s biggest star is Allison Williams, who plays Cady’s aunt Gemma. Williams is a horror industry veteran who impressed viewers with her creepy performance in the undercover hit Get Out.

While she might have risen to fame for her work in the HBO series Girls, Williams proved quickly that she could play against type, opting for unexpected roles in projects like Get Out. Up next, Williams will appear in the historical miniseries Fellow Travelers, which does not yet have a release date.

Violet McGraw portrays Cady

While Williams is the biggest star in M3GAN, she’s definitely not the only actor who worked hard to create a memorable character. Violet McGraw takes on some of the film’s most emotional scenes.

As Cady, she makes a significant impact, totally “selling” the horror and heartfelt scenes. This isn’t McGraw’s first foray into horror, either. The young actor appeared in the 2018 sleeper hit The Haunting of Hill House and the 2019 horror film Doctor Sleep. A hardworking actor since she was just five years old, it’s likely McGraw will go on to enjoy a long, successful career.

Two different actors play M3GAN herself. Amie Donald portrays M3GAN in physical form; Jenna Davis provides the voice of M3GAN. Of course, the finished film features CGI to transform Donald into a spooky-looking AI doll, but there’s no doubt that she provided the framework for a truly frightening character.

Also appearing in M3GAN are Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jack Cassidy as Brandon, and Jen Van Epps as Tess. M3GAN is now playing in theaters, for fans who want to experience the new horror classic for themselves.