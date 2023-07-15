Margot Robbie revealed that champagne at the Oscars led to an uncomfortable moment with Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.

Margot Robbie once had a chance encounter with veteran star Clint Eastwood at the Academy Awards. But because of his reaction, Robbie wondered if she’d made a bad impression on the veteran.

Margot Robbie was concerned that she upset Clint Eastwood at the Oscars

Margot Robbie | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Robbie has already been a frequent visitor at the Oscars. She’d even been nominated a few times for films like I, Tonya and Bombshell. But even with those nominations under her belt, perhaps one of her most memorable moments came in the 2015 Oscars. There she described what might have been an awkward encounter with Clint Eastwood.

“I went backstage because I had to present [on stage] and afterwards I did an interview… they gave me this bottle of champagne,” Robbie once said according to Daily Mail. “I was back in my seat and we were in an ad break, so I opened it. It popped really loudly. Clint Eastwood was sitting right in front of me and he turned around and glared at me.”

In response, Robbie tried to avoid being seen by the actor.

“I kind of ducked my head,” she said.

Robbie also entertained the possibility that Eastwood might have just been giving her his natural expression. But the Barbie star felt Eastwood’s look seemed pretty deliberate.

“I don’t know. Maybe he wanted some? It looked like a glare, though,” she said.

Clint Eastwood convinced his son to turn down this Margot Robbie film

Robbie hasn’t worked with Clint Eastwood before so far, but she has collaborated with his son. Scott Eastwood alongside Robbie in the 2016 film Suicide Squad where she first portrayed DC icon Harley Quinn.

Although he played a significant role in the film, Eastwood was noticeably absent from James Gunn’s 2020 Suicide Squad sequel. The younger Eastwood told Insider not too long ago that his father convinced him to avoid the film.

However, the negotiations Scott Eastwood had with the studio might have made walking away from The Suicide Squad an even easier decision.

“They didn’t want to pay me any money for those next movies and … they didn’t have another script for the other movie, so I didn’t know what I was going to be signing myself up for,” Eastwood said.

Eastwood would talk to his father about the issue.

“I said, ‘They don’t want to pay me,'” Eastwood recalled. “He said, ‘If it feels like they really need you and if it’s a good part, then do it. If not, then don’t.’”

How Margot Robbie felt about winning an Oscar

Robbie shared that she’d been to several Oscar ceremonies. But 2019 was the first time Robbie went to the Oscars as an awards contender. Her Best Actress nomination for 2018’s I, Tonya came as a pleasant surprise to the star. And Robbie shared that her nomination couldn’t have come at a better moment.

The actor was around family and friends when a list of Oscar nominees was being read.

“They announced my name and [everyone] started screaming. And my mom was crying. I think I even cried because I was so overwhelmed and jetlagged and excited. It was great,” Robbie once told Studio 10.

I, Tonya wasn’t the only film she was nominated for. Robbie was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actress award for the movie Bombshell. And she revealed she had a similar reaction to her I, Tonya nomination.

“I am so blown away and extremely grateful to the Academy,” Robbie once posted on Instagram (via NME). “Beyond humbled to find myself in such excellent company.”