Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd tied the knot on season 10 of the Lifetime reality series. They welcomed their first baby in 2021.

The Married at First Sight family is growing! Season 10 alums Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are expecting their second child.

Jessica and Austin married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a boy named Westin, in November 2021. Now, they’re about to become a family of four, with a new baby due in August 2024.

“We are so excited to make Westin a big brother and to share this news with everyone who has been with us since we said I do as strangers,” Jessica said in a statement. “At 20 weeks pregnant, I know how fast this time flies, so we are enjoying our time as a family of three while preparing to welcome this new baby.”

Jessica and Austing met and married on the Washington, D.C. season of the Lifetime reality series, which aired in 2020. She is a labor and delivery nurse and he is a network engineer.

After Jessica and Austin announced she was expecting, congratulations quickly rolled in from other Married at First Sight alums on Instagram, including season 11’s Woody Randall, Virginia Coombs and Paige Banks from season 12, and Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico from season 5.

Which ‘Married at First Sight’ couples have kids?

Since Married at First Sight premiered in 2014, eight couples who tied the knot on the show have gone on to welcome more than a dozen children.

Season 1’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have two children, a girl named Henley born in August 2017 and a son named Hendrix who was born in May 2020. After dealing with infertility for several years, the couple announced in February 2024 that Jamie was pregnant again and expecting twins.

Ashley and Anthony have two daughters. Mila was born in January 2019 and Vaeda Marie arrived in February 2021.

Season 6’s Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson have one child, a girl named Laura born in August 2018.

Bobby Dodd and Danielle Bergman from MAFS Season 7 have three kids. Olivia was born in February 2019, Robert was born in December 2020, and Savannah Ann arrived in September 2023.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie married during Married at First Sight’s ninth season. Their son Declan was born in February 2021.

Woody and his wife Amani Aliyya have two children. Reign was born in June 2022. They welcomed baby no 2, a boy named Rai Zahir, in November 2023.

Season 12 couple Vincent Morales and Briana Myles welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aury Bella, in January 2023.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

