After his first bride backed out on their wedding day, 'Married at First Sight' cast member Michael got a chance at a do-over with Chloe.

Michael and Chloe just tied the knot on Married at First Sight. But will they get their happily ever after? Hopes are high for the couple after Michael’s disastrous first wedding, which was called off at the last minute after the bride backed out.

Chloe and Michael certainly seemed to click after meeting at the altar. However, that’s no guarantee that the relationship will last. Despite a promising beginning, there are some signs that the couple might not make it past Decision Day.

Chloe is thrilled with her ‘Married at First Sight’ match

When the Married at First Sight experts told Chloe that they’d found her a husband, she was thrilled. But what she didn’t know was that she wasn’t their first pick. After Michael’s first bride stood him up at the altar, the experts went back to the drawing board and found Chloe, a 39-year-old nonprofit professional. They felt her maturity and big heart made her a great fit for Michael, 38, a thoughtful and quirky, project manager with an unconventional sense of style. Based on her first impressions of Michael, Chloe agrees.

“I’m finally a wife,” a delighted Chloe said in a post-ceremony interview. “I’m very attracted to my husband. He seems like a really good man … I feel like he’s got a pure heart.”

Michael was equally taken by Chloe.

“This second time around, I don’t think I could have hoped for a better experience,” he said. “She’s beautiful. The tone she had, her demeanor, all those things, she just really comes off as a super-sweet girl. And that’s what I was looking for.”

Will Chloe let insecurity and perfectionism doom her relationship?

A good first impression can help set the stage for a lasting marriage. But as we’ve seen with other Married at First Sight couples, wedding day bliss doesn’t always lead to a happy relationship.

Michael and Chloe are both mature and confident, and both seem to be good communicators who know what they want in a partner. They share a love of animals and are on the same page about some important issues, such as having children. (Chloe doesn’t want to have biological children, but it sounds like she’s open to fostering or adoption; Michael is not committed to having kids, but is open to what his partner wants.) But as with any MAFS couple, there are potential stumbling blocks.

Chloe has described herself as a recovering perfectionist. She says she’s loosened up in recent years, but if her rigid attitude resurfaces, that could spell trouble for her marriage. Knowing that she was the second choice for Michael might also be an issue.

“In hearing what happened with Michael the first time, I’m a little concerned,” she told the other season 17 wives at her wedding reception. “Because I’m wondering why the experts didn’t see me as the fit the first time.”

Michael and Chloe will start to really get to know each other on their honeymoon. But when it comes to merging her life with her new husband’s, Chloe might get cold feet, A teaser for the next episode of Married at First Sight suggests she could be having second thoughts.

“Tomorrow, reality hits. And it’s absolutely freaking terrifying,” she tells Michael. “I’m saying, I don’t know if I can do this.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

