‘Married at First Sight’: Why Nicole and Chris Are Secretly the Most Compatible Couple

Lifetime’s Married at First Sight season 16 paired up five couples in Nashville, and some fans thought bride Nicole and her groom Chris initially didn’t have a chance. The most common note was that they seemed too different — he came off as pretty reserved, while she admitted that she’s far more on the sassy side.

However, after seeing their sweet first meeting at the altar, we think they might be the season’s most in-it-to-win-it couple. And we’re not the only ones.

According to their Lifetime couple’s bio, Chris moved to Nashville from Chicago for work, and “with the challenges of COVID, hasn’t had the easiest of times meeting people.”

However, before meeting Nicole, he said he was “ready for marriage, excited about the next chapter,” and hopeful the experts could help him find his “one true love.”

Meanwhile, Nicole was a lifelong resident of New York City before she got enough of the “toxic dating scene” and “picked up and moved to Nashville for a change of pace and perspective.”

Before meeting Chris, she said she was “ready to focus on dating again and find true love.”

Some fans on Reddit initially weren’t hopeful for the season 16 couple because they thought Nicole’s personality would be “too much” for Chris, who seems slightly more reserved than her on the surface. Some watchers shared a belief that she would inevitably embarrass him because of how different their personalities seemed.

That was before Lifetime aired footage of their meeting and wedding, which changed a few minds — including ours. Here’s why.

Why Nicole and Chris might be the most compatible season 16 couple

Many fans had doubts from the start, and some even thought they would be one of the season’s least likely to last behind Clint and Gina. But Chris and Nicole had a lovely meeting at their wedding, and we think they are early contenders for the season’s most compatible couple.

First, they both seemed pleased and maybe even smitten when they met at the altar. They’re both talkative. And they each confessed to finding the other easy on the eyes.

Furthermore, they chose wedding gifts for each other that featured a stone or crystal, which not everyone would do. Before they knew anything about one another, Nicole picked a blue kyanite crystal for her future husband, and Chris bought her a necklace with a moonstone.

Remarkably, they correctly guessed each other’s names before their first meeting. “I said your name would be Chris,” she told him before introducing herself in the season’s second episode, to which he replied, “I said your name would be Nicole.”

Finally, there already seems to be an emotional bond between them, as Nicole cried when she rewatched their wedding gift scene.

What some fans think of Nicole and Chris after their wedding

In replies to a Married at First Sight Instagram post, fans discussed Chris and Nicole after the second episode became available. And more seemed to think they might last after seeing their first meeting play out.

“I think Nicole and Chris are the only ones who have a chance this season,” someone commented. Another shared that they are “rooting for” the couple, but added, “For now.”

Of course, their journey on Married at First Sight has still just begun, and only time will tell what the future holds for Chris and Nicole.