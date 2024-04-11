Everyone is wondering if the Duchess of Sussex will travel to the U.K. with her husband in May. Here's what a royal expert said she'll use as the "perfect excuse" not to.

Prince Harry is set to return to London in May for a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. But a big question remains whether this will be a solo trip for the duke or if he will be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex has not set foot on U.K. soil since 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II’s died. A royal expert believes the former Suits star isn’t keen on going back and will use the “perfect excuse” to avoid it.

Expert suggest that Meghan will use this excuse not to join Prince Harry

In response to all the speculation about whether Meghan will or won’t join her husband, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams opined that the duchess actually has a pretty convenient excuse she can use at the moment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Games Vancouver One Year To Go Winter Training Camp | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

While acknowledging that if Meghan does return to Britain she likely won’t receive a warm reception, he said: “If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years.”

Fitzwilliams added that although security “wouldn’t be an issue” for their visit, that would be Meghan’s excuse not to travel across the pond with Harry.

“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis. They would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K. I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though,” he told The Sun (per The Mirror). “Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason.

“Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”

Harry won’t bring his children over either unless 1 thing changes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son, Prince Archie, in Cape Town, South Africa | HENK KRUGER/AFP via Getty Images

Fitzwilliams isn’t alone in thinking that security may be the excuse Meghan uses to decline a return to the U.K.

As The Telegraph reported, “The duke recently lost a legal battle with the Home Office over the withdrawal of his state-funded police protection. He has announced plans to appeal but in the meantime, he cannot rely on such a level of security and instead must use his own private protection team.”

The publication added that if Harry cannot overturn the ruling, he will not have Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet travel with him as he doesn’t believe it is safe for them.

The duke is scheduled to speak at a special service marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the court case and if the rest of the Sussex family makes the trip to England together. Stay tuned.