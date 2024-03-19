Meghan Markle might think she's 'too good' to star in the new 'Suits' spinoff, according to a royal expert. Here's what they said.

Before Meghan Markle was known for her ties to the royal family, she starred in Suits. Meghan played Rachel Zane in seven seasons of the show before leaving to pursue other ventures with Prince Harry. Now, a source claims that Meghan thinks of herself as “too good” to participate in the upcoming Suits spinoff. Here’s what to know.

Meghan Markle allegedly thinks she’s ‘too good’ to act in the ‘Suits’ spinoff

Suits fans would love to see Meghan Markle reprise her role in some capacity in the new spinoff series. Early reports suggested that Meghan might be interested in directing a few episodes even if she doesn’t rejoin the series as Rachel Zane. That said, it sounds like Meghan might want nothing to do with the new Suits. Royal expert Angela Levin told The Sun that it’s unlikely that Meghan wants anything to do with the show, as she thinks she’s “too good” for television.

“Meghan has no sign of going back to Suits,” Levin said. “She would have if they had let Archewell be involved in the production, but that was turned down. She is thinking of herself as very grand at the moment — with her and Harry going back to their ‘royal roots’ with their new website. I should think she believes she is too good for the show now and for her former colleagues.”

The Archewell Foundation is Meghan and Prince Harry’s non-profit organization that supports local communities. “We consciously partner with key organizations and leaders to identify immediate needs, build meaningful initiatives, and drive long-term change,” their website reads. “We are committed to uncovering and resolving the root causes of issues, prioritizing lasting solutions over temporary fixes.”

‘Suits: LA’ will serve as an entirely new ‘Suits’ spinoff, not a reboot

Suits: LA likely won’t feature Meghan Markle in any capacity. However, fans can still get excited about what’s to come with the spinoff. The former lead in Arrow, Stephen Amell, is set to star in the new series as Ted Black. The pilot of Suits: LA, written and produced by Suits creator Aaron Korsch, centers around Amell’s character.

“(Ted’s) firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” the logline for the show reads, according to Today. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Filming for the new NBC series reportedly begins in March 2024.

Meghan Markle’s old castmates ‘don’t have her number’

It’s unclear what Meghan Markle thinks of her former Suits castmates now. In January 2024, the Suits cast members got together for a reunion at the Golden Globes. While Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres were all in attendance, Meghan didn’t show.

Meghan talked positively about Suits in the past. But Torres revealed that the cast has a text chain that doesn’t include Meghan. “We don’t have her number,” Torres said on the red carpet, according to Town & Country. “We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Adams previously mentioned feeling “intimidated” about reaching out to Meghan. “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say,” he explained, according to Business Insider. “After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared. I think it’s pure fear.”

