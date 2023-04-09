The ‘Milf Manor’ Moms Share What They Learned After Dating Men Decades Younger

Controversial and eyebrow-raising, MILF Manor is one of the most controversial TLC shows. The series debuted in January 2023, shocking fans right from the start — and by the time the finale episode aired on March 19, many viewers were all in.

While MILF Manor is a dating show with contestants hoping to find love, several twists make the series unlike any other. In the wake of the finale, the contestants (as well as the fans) discuss everything that happened on the show and reveal exactly what they learned about dating and love in the process.

What couples from ‘MILF Manor’ decided to stay together during the finale?

MILF Manor follows a group of eight single women between the ages of 40 and 60 who opt to live in a Mexican villa even as they pursue romances with much-younger men.

Early on in the season, which debuted on TLC in January, viewers learned that the featured men are the women’s sons. Therefore, the contestants would all be dating other contestants’ children. This caused a lot of buzz on social media and stirred up serious controversy.

The season finale for MILF Manor aired on March 19. A few couples decided to stay together and see where their relationships went. This included Stefany Johnson and Gabriel Jayne; Pola Mochon and Ryan Jovan; and Kelle Mortensen and Jose Mizrahi. April Marie Watson and Joey Buford opted to move forward as friends.

What did the contestants from ‘MILF Manor’ learn from their experiences on the show?

In the finale episode, the cast members shared with each other what their big takeaways were from filming MILF Manor. “I would say this experience with him has definitely taken our relationship to another level. It has helped me appreciate him as a young man, not just a son,” Shannon Diggs shared.

“I think this experience had made us realize, ‘Hey, have fun,’ and age is just a number. Definitely, keep your options open, and only God would guide you to make the right decision,” Johnson said to the group.

Mortensen told her son, “You really did embrace every moment of this journey even though there were so many twists and turns, and things that were completely unexpected. You took everything with a grain of salt, and I’m very proud of you. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Milf Manor star Kelle Mortensen | TLC via Youtube

Mizrahi noted that he and his mother now have a deeper understanding of each other: “We learned that there’s happiness, and there’s love to be found. And not only that — that we are not obstacles in each other’s love life, which is very nice.”

What couples from ‘MILF Manor’ are still together?

In the end, even though the couples on the show might have learned a lot about life and life, they didn’t find their forever partners. Out of the three couples who opted to stay together by the finale episode, only one of those couples might still be together.

According to Bustle, Johnson and Jayne are no longer romantically involved. Jayne shared several TikTok videos where he can be seen kissing a woman.

Mortensen and Mizrahi aren’t together anymore either. As reported by Bustle, the two seemingly still follow each other on Instagram but are no longer a couple. In an Instagram comment, Mortensen said they are on “different paths in life,” but she called Mizrahi an “amazing catch.”

As for Mochon and Jovan, while the two started out strong, it is unclear whether they are still together. Both have been active on social media but have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship status, according to Meaww. At the very least, Mochon and Jovan are still on good terms with each other, frequently commenting on each other’s posts.