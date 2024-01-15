Here are a few things you may not have not have known about Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his daughter Nova.

Since he was drafted, Stefon Diggs has become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. In 2020, the wideout was traded to the Buffalo Bills where he continued to see success with record-breaking performances and multiple trips to the Pro Bowl.

In 2022, the athlete signed a $96 million contract extension with the Bills through the 2027 season. One moment from the day he inked that deal that went viral was when Diggs’ young daughter, Nova, told the team’s general manager Brandon Beane: “Show me the money!”

"Show me the money!"



Love this from @stefondiggs' daughter at his contract signing!



@BuffaloBills

Now fans are delighted whenever they see Nova at games or in one of Diggs’ social media posts. And some have wondered who her mother is and if she and Diggs are still together.

Nova’s mother is Tyler Marie

Here's the cutest thing you'll see today:



Stefon Diggs skipping and running off the field with his daughter.

Nova was born on Oct. 14, 2016, to Diggs and Tyler Marie who is the wideout’s ex-girlfriend. They split up shortly after Nova’s birth and while there were rumors of a reconciliation between them, that didn’t happen. However, the two continue to co-parent Nova and Marie has even taken their daughter to some Bills games to cheer him on.

Marie is a singer, songwriter, Youtuber, and music producer in the hip-hop and R&B genres. She released her first single titled Nightmares in 2018.

Diggs’ current girlfriend has one child as well

Following his breakup with Marie, Diggs began seeing Tae Heckard. She is an actor best known for her role in the television series The Game in which she played the character Jazz. Heckard has also starred in music videos including Flipmode Squad, Busta Rhymes, and Mariah Carey’s hit “I Know What You Want.”

She and the NFL star have been together since 2019 and like Diggs, Heckard has one child from a previous relationship. In 2014, she was dating former NBA player Brandon Jennings and the two welcomed a son together. Soon after, they became engaged but ended up calling it quits in 2016.

Another child Diggs is often seen with

ADORABLE CONTENT ALERT:



Stefon Diggs throwing a touchdown pass to his nephew, Aaiden (Trevon Diggs son)

There’s another child fans have seen Diggs with on multiple occasions and it’s not Nova or Heckard’s son. It’s actually his nephew Aaiden Diggs. Aaiden is the oldest son of his brother Trevon Diggs who plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Aaiden became a fan favorite when he was featured with his dad on Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Since then Aaiden has attended a number of his father and uncle’s games.