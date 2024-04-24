Patrick Beverley celebrated his girlfriend's 30th birthday and three years of dating all in one week. See the steamy couple's night out.

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi are celebrating three years of dating. One week before, the NBA star surprised his girlfriend with a grandiose birthday dinner. Not holding back on luxury experiences, the jet-setting couple stopped to give cameras a look at Bolourchi’s revealing gown. Learn more about Beverley, Bolourchi, and their relationship here:

Mandana Bolourchi and Patrick Beverley on September 09, 2021; at a private dinner for Dolce & Gabbana on October 1, 2021 in Milan, Italy; on September 26, 2021 in Milan | MEGA/GC Images

On April 24, Bolourchi posted an Instagram video that begins with a screenshot of Beverley sliding into the social media star’s DMs. The Milwaukee Bucks guard first messaged her, “Had to go thru hoops to find u. U looked amazing yesterday.” He asked if she was single, to which the content creator replied, “Yes single AF.” Bolourchi captioned the screenshot and video, “3 magical years packed with laughter, joy and adventures! What an incredible journey brimming with love it has been!”

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi on June 1, 2023; at a Las Vegas boxing match on April 22, 2023; on April 5, 2023 in West Hollywood | 1st and 3rd photos: MEGA/GC Images; 2nd photo: Mindy Small/Getty Images

Three years after that fateful Instagram message, Beverley, now 35, surprised Bolourchi with a decadent 30th birthday dinner at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California. Surrounded by loved ones, the couple toasted with a custom cocktail menu titled “Mandana’s Elixirs.” Bolourchi blew out candles atop a massive purple birthday cake and celebrated under gigantic candelabras. Before the party, however, the NBA star paused in front of cameras to show off his girlfriend.

Mandana Bolourchi and Patrick Beverley on April 17, 2024 | MEGA/GC Images

The pair laughed and smiled together outside of the Old Hollywood hotel. Bolourchi wore a plunging pink Versace gown with a miniskirt front and draped train back. The pastel dress revealed the entrepreneur’s decolletage, cleavage, and stomach. Bolourchi donned Animah diamond jewelry and strappy clear Christian Louboutin heels.

Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi in West Hollywood, California | MEGA/GC Images

The Mandana Beverly Hills founder wore her own hair perfume and had her makeup done by Marine Muradyan. The celebrity makeup artist posted Instagram photos of Bolourchi’s look, captioning it, “VERSACE BARBIE.” With powder-pink eyeshadow and a rosy lip, the model was giving Barbie, indeed. Bolourchi posted another photo carousel of the evening, captioning it, “Thank you baby for the most beautiful surprise @patbev21 and thanks to everyone who made my night unforgettable!”

Mandana Bolourchi on April 17, 2024 in West Hollywood, California | MEGA/GC Images

Iranian-born Bolourchi has become an influential fashion icon worldwide, reports The Sun. After leaving Tehran for Dubai, she got into fashion, later working with Harper’s Bazaar and modeling for Dolce & Gabbana. She’s appeared on the Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills and launched her own hair perfume line, Mandana Beverly Hills. Bolourchi is also known for her love of Rolls Royce; she avidly collects the vehicles.