Do Adam and Danielle Busby from 'OutDaughtered' receive Botox injections? Here's what Adam shared with a fan on social media.

TLC’s OutDaughtered returns in July 2023 after a long hiatus. And fans can’t wait to see what Adam and Danielle Busby have been up to with their six daughters. Recently, Adam addressed a fan who questioned whether he and Danielle had Botox injections. Here’s what he said online.

‘OutDaughtered’ star Adam Busby addressed his and Danielle Busby’s Botox injections

Adam and Danielle Busby from OutDaughtered are known for keeping it real with their fans. They’re both active on social media, and they don’t shy away from tough questions regarding their marriage and parenting. When a fan questioned whether Adam and Danielle received Botox injections, Adam addressed the fan publicly.

“It kinda looks like Danielle has gotten work done to her face,” the fan wrote on social media in response to a recent photo of Adam and Danielle. “Botox, filler, and lip injections.”

Adam responded by explaining his and Danielle’s appearances, and he addressed the Botox claim. “One of the results of the hormone treatments that Danielle is on is the possibility of fluid retention,” Adam wrote, according to TV Season & Spoilers. “I’m not saying she has never had ‘Botox’ (Botox is actually a brand name like Kleenex. We actually recently experimented with similar toxins to treat her chronic headaches. I even had it injected into my jaw because I clench my jaw at night and grind my teeth, as a result, waking up with headaches.”

Danielle Busby opted for lip filler after revealing she had an accident at a young age

In addition to Botox, Danielle Busby also got lip filler. The OutDaughtered star explained on Instagram that she’s been self-conscious of her lips ever since she fell on her face as a child. The fall hurt her lips and teeth and resulted in scar tissue and cartilage formation on the upper side of her lip. Now, in her adult years, she chose to fix the issue with filler.

After Danielle received the filler, she documented Adam Busby’s reaction. Adam had a normal reaction to the procedure.

In addition to the filler, Danielle documented her first chemical peel via Instagram. “My face got real red and burned like a bad sunburn for about 1.5 hours,” she posted to her Instagram Stories. Despite the burn, Danielle was impressed with the results.

The couple addressed whether Danielle Busby got plastic surgery after giving birth

Given what Adam Busby shared, it seems the OutDaughtered stars aren’t scared to give cosmetic procedures a try. In the past, Adam also responded to questions regarding whether Danielle Busby had plastic surgery after giving birth to the Busby quints.

“In the past when moms of multiples have babies they have a tummy tuck or some kind of plastic surgery to get rid of excess skin. Did you have any kind of surgery?” a fan asked Danielle via Instagram.

Adam answered, “No tummy tuck. She is just very blessed with good genetics and a strong work ethic for working out.”

In a separate Q&A in 2021, Danielle addressed a fan who asked whether she got surgery on her stomach. “No, I have not had a tummy tuck,” she told the fan. “But I would not think any less of someone else wanting to get one. I know the after-body challenges our body faces after going through pregnancy, so if some other mom chose to have a tummy tuck, by all means … you do you.”

OutDaughtered Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

