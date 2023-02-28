‘Perfect Match’: The First Same-Sex Couple Ends Quickly

The game of Perfect Match focuses on heterosexual couples. But that changed with one same-sex couple. Sadly, Francesca Farago and Abbey Humphreys went their separate ways quickly on the Netflix show.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Perfect Match episodes 1-9.]

Abbey Humphreys and Francesca Farago have a date on ‘Perfect Match’

Episode 8 showed Farago going on a date with Humphreys from Twentysomethings Austin. “I think I could be described as a wildcard,” she said. “I am a little bit impulsive, naturally.”

She came out as bisexual on her former show. Now she’s single and “extremely open” to dating men and women.

Humphreys said she liked Farago on Too Hot to Handle and follows her on Instagram. She said she has become more interested in women as she gets older.

“I feel really happy that Abbey’s down to get to know me,” Farago said. “I know it can be really hard coming out publicly and not being very public with your family about your sexuality. So, like, we were raised the same. We have the same family backgrounds, which is really, really important to me.”

They coupled up with each other. Farago’s former match, Damian Powers ended the night coupling up with Ines Tazi.

Abbey ends things with Francesca over a kiss

Francesca Farago and Abbey Humphreys on ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

It didn’t take long for the show’s only same-sex couple to go their separate ways. Episode 9 started with the reality stars having fun at the villa.

Multiple people stripped and ran into the pool. Humphreys wore her swimsuit in the pool instead. Farago started to look jealous of Powers and Tazi. But instead of flirting with Humphreys, she made out with Kariselle Snow.

Humphreys saw this and was upset. “I’m more confused because, like, what’s the reason? Why?” she told the camera. “What was the motivation there? While we’re figuring things out, figuring out what we are to each other.”

The couple talked about it the next day. Humphreys said she didn’t like Farago kissing Snow and took it as a bad sign. Farago claimed there was nothing romantic behind it.

They decided to go their separate ways. Farago went back to Powers. Humphreys coupled up with Bartise Bowden.

A sentence that's guaranteed to leave straight men speechless.



Perfect Match is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/HYkfxphdym — Netflix (@netflix) February 17, 2023

It looked like only heterosexual couples would be on Perfect Match even though multiple women are bisexual. Farago told Variety she stayed with the knowledge that a date with Humphreys was possible.

“I reached a point where I wasn’t sure if I wanted to remain in the house anymore because I just I didn’t know if there was someone for me there,” she said. “I knew who was there, men-wise, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can waste anyone’s time by continuing to match with these men that I know I’m not going to get along with.’ Then, I found out there was a possibility of me being matched with a female, and I was like, ‘In that case, I will stay for that.’”

“I wasn’t even sure if it was going to happen because it was a heterosexual show,” she continued. “But I’m glad that it happened, and I’m glad that that relationship happened as well. I kind of just switched up the game.”