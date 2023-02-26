‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Says Chase Demoor Slid Into Her DMs Before Filming with a ‘Sweaty’ Video

Perfect Match, the newest Netflix reality dating competition hosted by Nick Lachey, features former stars from other reality shows on the streaming platform. Men and women from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and more gather in a tropical villa as they compete to find love. This includes Francesca Farago, and she said one of her costars slid into her DMs before filming began.

[WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-8.]

‘Perfect Match’ star Chase Demoor – sweaty video offender | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Francesca revealed new details about her time on ‘Perfect Match’ as guest on The Viall Files

Now that stars from Perfect Match are making the interview rounds, fans are getting more and more juicy details about what happened on and off screen. For example, Francesca told Nick Viall, the host of The Viall Files, that producers completely cut out the backstory between her and Savannah Palacio’s argument.

Francesca said that before she blew up on Savannah for trying to come in between her and Dom’s relationship, there had been a lot of “buildup” to that moment. She also claimed she felt “bullied” by Savannah during her time on Perfect Match. The two continue to battle it out on social media as they each claim the other showed up to film the show while in a relationship.

Francesca also spilled some tea regarding a certain cast member who slid into her DMs before she arrived at the villa.

Francesca said Chase Demoor sent her a ‘sweaty’ video message

Fans of Too Hot to Handle Season 2 might remember Chase Demoor as the guy who had a roach land on his head in the middle of a conversation. He shows up in Perfect Match, causing chaos, but Francesca said that he slid into her DMs before they began filming.

Viall asked Francesca if she felt anyone on the show received a bad edit. She replied, “He’s [Chase] just as shady as [you see on tv.] He DM’d me before we left for filming, too, and was like, ‘I’m coming for you!’ and I was like, ‘No, you’re not. You think that’s going to happen? You’re delusional.’ I think it was like a selfie video of him walking on a treadmill like sweating, saying, ‘I’m coming for you!’ I’m like, ‘That’s not hot. I don’t want that.'”

The rest of the cast seemed the same as they were on their other shows

As for anyone else who may have gotten a bad edit from producers, Francesca said, “Not really.” She mentioned Shayne Jansen’s (Love Is Blind Season 2) intensity during her time with him, but everyone else seemed to act the same way they did on each of their respective shows.

To see all the drama from the Perfect Match stars play out for yourself, check out the first eight episodes currently streaming on Netflix.