The royals sent out their Christmas cards this year and for everyone who didn’t get one, the king and the Wales family have shared theirs via social media. Now, a body language expert is revealing what they noticed about Prince William in the photo with his wife and three children that is very different from his father’s photo.

Prince William’s family Christmas card is much different than King Charles and Camilla’s card

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Now, Stanton has analyzed the photos on King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) Christmas card as well as the photo on the Waleses’ Christmas card and discussed what the image of the monarchs in the coronation robes means compared to the future king and his family dressed in casual wear and jeans.

Our family Christmas card for 2023 ?❤️



? Josh Shinner pic.twitter.com/X9du9EkpaI — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 9, 2023

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton said: “King Charles and Camilla’s photograph is a lot more formal. They’re dressed in royal regalia and their authenticity as a couple doesn’t fail to come through either. While they’re not as relaxed as Kate and William, it’s clear Charles and Camilla’s connection is stronger than ever … He understands the traditions and royal protocols that need to be in place … We don’t see a smile from Charles, but we see a serious expression as he wants to be professional.”

Stanton explained that the Prince of Wales’ picture shows that William wants to be a “down-to-earth” monarch.

? This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand. pic.twitter.com/nTawKRUAFZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 9, 2023

“In both photographs, we’re seeing two completely different people but both are as authentic as each other. William wants to be down-to-earth and relatable. King Charles is still learning how to come across as more accessible but still abide by the protocols expected of him, which the late queen passed on,” he said adding, “But William, Kate, Charles, and Camilla all have one thing in common and that is how confident they have become. They’ve taken each day and each duty of theirs in their stride and worked as a team. They’ve supported each other and paved the way for the rest of the royals.”

The Waleses’ card also shows that William takes responsibilities seriously but can relax

According to Stanton, William also wants to show that while he takes his royal duties seriously, he knows how to have fun too.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children depart from the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The expert noted: “We also get a sense that William doesn’t take his responsibility as Prince of Wales too lightly. He wants to make it known he takes it seriously but also can relax into his role with Kate — as the couple continue to show they can have fun and enjoy themselves.

“From looking at them together in the picture, we are reminded that they are a very tight couple and feel connected to each other in an understated manner. They don’t need to show their affection publicly, but we know their connection has grown to be authentic and strong over the years. Their relationship is established and their confidence as a couple has grown immensely.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.