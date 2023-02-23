‘Physical 100’: Tarzan Calls out Comments About His ‘Ignorance’ and Blames Bad Editing

Fans are praising the humanity and camaraderie during Netflix‘s Physical 100. But it has not been free of critiques and malicious comments. Female bodybuilder Kim Chun-ri has had to address comments about her fight with Park Hyung-gen. Physical 100’s Tarzan also fights back against online comments about him appearing ignorant on screen and the series’s bad editing, with Shim Eu-ddeum supporting him.

Tarzan before bridge challenge on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

Tarzan was the team leader for the bridge challenge on ‘Physical 100’

Physical 100 included fitness celebrity and travel vlogger Tarzan as one of its contestants. He is known for his chiseled abs and athleticism. When it came time to select captains for the first team quest, the contestants picked Tarzan as one of them. His team consisted of Eu-ddeum, DBO, Im Jeong-yun, and Bang Seong-hyeok. They were up against Choo Sung-hoon’s team for the quest, which included Bo Mi-rae, Min-chae, non-Korean Dustin Nippert, and Woo Jin-yong.

Before the quest, Tarazan told his team they were more vigorous, and he was “here to succeed.” When the challenge was announced, fans saw Tarzan and his team strategize a plan. Sung-hoon’s team did the same. With the quest underway, Tarzan was confident they would win as they were younger and had more stamina than their competition.

As they fought to get the most sand into the container, Tarzan’s plan consisted of fixing the bridge as it came apart. The team would run across the bridge, causing the boards to come loose. By the quest’s end, Tarzan and his team were not victorious and supposedly eliminated. He admitted that he tried his hardest, but it was not enough. After Physical 100, Tarzan and the team met on Ee-deum’s channel. He addressed fan comments about being “ignorant.”

Tarzan and Ee-deum reveal editing on ‘Physical 100’ made them look bad

On Ee-deum’s Youtube channel, @euddeume, she met up with her team and Physcal 100’s Jo Jin-hyeong to discuss the fifth episode. Tarzan addressed a comment he saw by chance of a fan saying, “Why is that jerk so ignorant?” While Ee-deum jumped in anger, Tarzan made clear the person was referring to their game plan being ignorant. But Tarzan wanted to clarify the situation.

“Before the challenge started, nobody knew what the game would be,” he explained. “We’re also not fools, we’re adults with brains.” Tarzan continued by saying that they developed a basic plan for the quest, but the editing team of Physical 100 cut it out and instead included the scene of them talking about their MBTI. The editing done for the episode made the team appear overly confident, and to fans, it seemed ignorant.

Ee-deum agreed with her team captain later saying, “In the sand-carrying mission, they edited out our team’s hard work, effort, and focus while making the plan. The edited broadcast didn’t show our team’s efforts and hard work very well.” She explained that she and DBO worked together to fill the sandbags, but it was barely shown. Having to hold a deadlift position for so long, “I thought my back was going to break.”

Jin-hyeong also admitted that his back and left leg were cramped for days after the challenge. Ee-deum said at the end of the day, it is a survival game, and Tarzan added they admit they lost and the other team was better.

Seong-hyeok admitted he did not want Ee-deum on the team during ‘Physical 100’

While close friends now, Seong-hyeok admitted to a comical moment about how he felt when Tarzan chose Ee-deum for their team. Tarzan got into position, wanting to tell it accurately and with some flare, mimicking Seong-hyeok. During a break on Physical 100, Seong-hyeok confronted Tarzan in the bathroom. With a strong voice, Tarzan reenacted Seong-hyeok having said, “Tarzan! What are you doing!? Why did you pick her?”

Being team captain, Tarzan chose Ee-deum because she was more flexible than the other contestants and felt it would be needed in future challenges. But Tarzan comically admitted that he completely forgot national gymnast Yang Hak-seon was flexible due to his sport. The team did get to go through a consolation challenge to be readmitted into the series. But there is no bad blood between any of the contestants.