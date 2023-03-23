‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Proof Effie Isn’t Jenny Sullivan’s CI

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 has just begun, and secrets are already being revealed. Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook) has revealed that she has someone embedded in Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) and the Tejafa family’s organization. Since this revelation, fans have been convinced that this criminal informant (CI) is Effie Morales (Alix Lapri).

However, there is much proof that Effie is not Jenny’s CI. In fact, someone else fits the mold much better.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales and Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

In ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Effie hasn’t been transparent

There is so much murkiness about Effie’s past that it would be easy to believe she’s Jenny Sullivan’s CI. Effie has always walked to the beat of her own drum. She demands transparency from Tariq, but she holds back her past. Now that fans know that Lauren (Paige Hurd) isn’t dead, it would be easy to assume that Effie worked with Jenny to make it appear that Lauren has died.

Moreover, at the beginning of the season 3 premiere, Effie has begun to distance herself from Tariq and Brayden’s business, looking to kick things up herself on various college campuses. However, when she heard about Noma (Caroline Chikezie), she inserted herself into the mix again.

Still, though it may seem like Effie is the most obvious person to be Jenny’s CI, that really wouldn’t make sense. Effie is a lot of things, and she has her secrets, but she certainly isn’t a snitch.

Effie isn’t Jenny Sullivan’s CI

During Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, there was a lot of speculation about Effie. However, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp insisted that Effie was not a snitch or any kind of law enforcement. It seems obvious that when Jenny was referencing her CI, she was referring to Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson). However, there is another theory.

In the past, snitches have had past prison ties or links to law enforcement. In Power, Angela’s (Lela Loren) CI was Nomar Arciello. Saxe’s CI was Joe Proctor, and so on and so forth.

It would align, therefore, if fans zoomed out a bit and realized a possible CI to Jenny’s alternative to Saxe is actually Lorenzo Tejada (Berto Colon).

We are not here to play with y’all. Who do you think is bringing the smoke this season? #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/js93jLs3GN — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) March 2, 2023

Here’s what’s known about Effie’s past

So far, there is so much unknown about Effie’s past. Fans know that she comes from financial instability, so she began selling drugs in the first place. Her mother struggles with alcoholism. She doesn’t appear to be close to her father, and her brother was killed in a robbery gone bad.

Despite their rocky start, Effie and Tariq have an intense bond, prompting her to get rid of Lauren (Paige Hurd), something Tariq will never forgive her for. From what Lapri has stated, fans should expect the relationship to implode.

“Yeah, um, not good,” Lapri said on The Wayne Ayers Podcast about Effie and Tariq’s relationship in season 3. “Not particularly the best. I think that he will be like, ‘Tasha, I’ve just lost the love of my life.’