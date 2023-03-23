‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Episode 2 Overview

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is finally underway, and after that explosive season 3, episode 3 is only about to get gritter. Still walking around with a tarnished reputation following his murder trial, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) needs to change the perception that others have of him. Moreover, he doesn’t realize that his two best friends are hiding things from them. The Tejadas are trying to press forward with business as usual. However, Monet (Mary J. Blige) isn’t ready to let go.

Here’s what we know about episode 302.

Wood McClain as Cane Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 has begun

After months of anticipation, Power Book II: Ghost has launched its third season, and it was well worth the wait. Tariq, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and the Tejadas are trying to piece their lives back together. However, as fans of the Power Universe know all too well, it’s impossible to outrun your past.

The official season description reads in part,

Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

‘Ghost’ Season 3 Episode 2 overview

The second episode of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 will launch on March 24. The episode is titled “Need vs. Greed.” The official episode description reads, “Tariq, Brayden, Effie, and Cane divvy up Noma’s product to push; Lorenzo sets a plan in motion to keep Monet off his trail after she orders him to find Zeke’s killer; Cane looks into what happened at Mecca’s hangar.”

It looks like Tariq, his friends, and the Tejadas are officially under Noma’s control. However, secrets about what really happened to Mecca (Daniel Sunjata), Zeke (Daniel Bellomy), and Lauren (Paige Hurd) are bound to threaten the position that everyone finds themselves in.

It’s only a matter of time before all of this implodes into itself, and it’s highly unlikely that everyone we’ve come to love and know in Ghost will survive the fallout.

Get ready, we levelin’ up for season 3. #PowerGhost returns Friday March 17th on @Starz. pic.twitter.com/ZHCzFJmLPo — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) February 16, 2023

In ‘Power Book II’ Effie is not the mole

Speaking of imploding, in the Ghost Season 3 premiere, Jenny Sullivan ( Paton Ashbrook) revealed that she has a criminal informant, or a mole, embedded in the Tariq and the Tejada’s criminal organization. Most fans immediately assumed that she was referencing Effie (Alix Lapri). After all, there is so much about Effie that remains unknown.

However, Effie couldn’t be the mole because she really thinks that Lauren is dead because she actually tried to kill her. It’s more likely that the mole Jenny was talking about is actually her on-again, off-again lover Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson).