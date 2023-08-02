King Charles plan to slim down the monarchy includes evicting Prince Andrew from his $40 million residence, Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew is proving to be a considerable obstacle for his brother, King Charles. Andrew’s dogged refusal to vacate his $40 million home, Royal Lodge, is causing a potential catastrophe for the monarchy.

The dispute between the royal brothers presents a looming disaster for Charles’ ‘crisis team.’ As Andrew clings to his lavish residence and lifestyle, this confrontation can potentially disrupt Charles’ vision for a streamlined monarchy.

Prince Andrew and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles wants Prince Andrew out of his $40 million home

Amid plans to bring the monarchy into a new era, Charles reportedly faces challenges from his brother, Andrew.

Following his hefty legal agreement with Virginia Giuffre, the Duke of York has remained out of the limelight. The late Queen Elizabeth relieved Andrew of his royal duties in 2022 in light of his legal battles and sexual assault accusations.

While Andrew adamantly refuted all allegations, he has been unable to rid himself of the ensuing controversy.

Charles has permitted Andrew to continue residing at the Royal Lodge in Windsor as his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, battles breast cancer. However, it’s believed that the King aims to have him leave as part of his efforts to downsize the monarchy.

The Royal Lodge has been Prince Andrew’s residence since 2003, where he reportedly entered into a 75-year lease agreement for the estate.

Despite their divorce in 1996, he shares the dwelling with Sarah, the Duchess of York.

The disgraced royal refuses to leave Royal Lodge, creating a crisis for King Charles

Despite King Charles‘ desire to remove Andrew from his $40 million abode, the Duke of York shows no signs of departure.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, as quoted by Express, states that Andrew adamantly refused to vacate the Royal Lodge. He appears unbothered by the potentially damaging image this portrays for the royal family, showing no inclination toward a more modest lifestyle.

“Andrew is digging his heels… it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles. Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving,” Lownie shared.

Lownie further mentioned that Charles and William have teamed up to check Andrew’s influence. They are keeping him and his family low-profile, as they, being the monarchy’s future, stand to lose the most from his high-profile antics.

However, royal observer Daniella Elser pointed out that the entire scenario spells potential disaster for the royals. The situation worsens with each passing day that the Duke of York remains at Royal Lodge. And by the sound of it, he isn’t changing course anytime soon.

“All of which is to say, this looks like a fresh disaster-in-waiting for the King and his crisis team,” Elser stated.

This is why Prince Andrew isn’t leaving his lavish mansion

While Charles strives relentlessly to oust Andrew, the Duke of York has his tasks at hand.

Over the past twelve months, Andrew has been planning restoration work on the Royal Lodge, set to commence towards the end of summer. As per Tatler, crews recommended Andrew to vacate the premises during the refurbishments, but he declined this proposition.

According to the sources, Andrew believes that once he exits his residence, Charles won’t permit him to reenter under any condition.

“Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave,” an insider revealed.

Charles is reportedly considering relocating Andrew to the more unassuming Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Andrew is said to have spent over $8 million on refurbishing the property and leased it at over $300 per week. It is unclear how much he has spent on the most recent renovations.

According to a source, Andrew’s routine at the Royal Lodge consists of horse riding or indulging in television.