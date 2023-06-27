King Charles has been trying to get Prince Andrew to move out of his lavish Windsor home, Royal Lodge, since he took the throne.

King Charles may have Queen Elizabeth II to thank for his ongoing troubles in evicting Prince Andrew. Charles has reportedly been itching to give Andrew the boot from his extravagant Windsor property, Royal Lodge. The only problem is that Andrew doesn’t want to move.

Turns out Elizabeth may be the real reason Charles hasn’t been able to evict his younger brother from Royal Lodge. And it all comes down to Andrew’s inheritance fund.

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Andrew | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Andrew is using his inheritance from Queen Elizabeth to refurbish Royal Lodge

Charles has his sights set on evicting Andrew from the prestigious Royal Lodge and relocating him to a smaller estate. In response, Andrew has dug his heels in, refusing to leave the 30-room mansion.

It is now apparent that the late Queen Elizabeth may have played a role in ensuring Andrew’s retention of his beloved residence. Through an inheritance bestowed by the monarch, Andrew has been able to cover the substantial expenses required for the extensive refurbishments of the Royal Lodge.

The estate is in dire need of comprehensive renovations, all of which are costly. Repainting the exterior, for instance, is estimated to incur a staggering cost of over $1 million.

The cost of the renovations should have given Charles an upper hand in evicting Andrew. According to Express, an insider claims that Andrew is paying for the renovations with the money he inherited from Queen Elizabeth.

“There was money left to the family by the Queen,” the source stated. “Details of the exact amounts and to whom will never be revealed because the papers have been sealed. But that’s where Andrew is getting the money from to repair Royal Lodge.”

King Charles would like Prince Andrew to move to a smaller estate

Andrew currently shares the exquisite Royal Lodge with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. In an effort to streamline the monarchy, Charles has devised a plan to relocate Andrew to a significantly smaller estate.

However, it seems that Andrew has different intentions altogether. The Duke of York is not only embarking on renovations for the estate but is also resolute in staying put at Royal Lodge until they reach completion.

According to Daily Mail, an insider claims that Andrew harbors concerns that Charles might lock him out if he departs for an extended period. Despite certain safety considerations, Andrew is exerting every ounce of influence he possesses to maintain his hold over this magnificent, multi-million estate.

“It’s become farcical,” the source dished. “Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete, and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave.”

As for Buckingham Palace, they have opted to refrain from commenting on the reports surrounding Andrew’s potential eviction from the Royal Lodge.

King Charles has big plans for his brother’s lavish estate

Charles is quite enthusiastic about downsizing the royal family’s holdings in a bid to modernize the monarchy. For Andrew, the King hopes to relocate him to the more modest Frogmore Cottage.

Moving Andrew to Frogmore Cottage, once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, opens the door for Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly want to move into Royal Lodge with their three children.

William and Kate currently reside in Adelaide Cottage, located in Windsor. They made the move there last October from their previous apartment in Kensington Palace, London.

However, it seems that the four-bedroom home has been deemed unsuitable for an extended stay, as the growing family requires more space to thrive.

Despite his plans, the Crown Estate actually owns Royal Lodge, so King Charles doesn’t have the ultimate power to evict Andrew.