There are some things the Prince and Princess of Wales cannot shield Prince George from. And according to an expert, one is the ongoing rift between the royals and Sussexes.

When there are disagreements and rifts among relatives, children in the family often don’t understand what’s going on between the adults. But that isn’t the case with Prince George according to a royal expert who says that Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) oldest son knows all about his parents’ feud with his uncle, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

Here’s more about George being aware that he “lost his uncle” and understanding what’s expected of him in the future.

Prince George watching Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men’s tennis championships | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal expert says Prince George is aware of feud between his parents and Uncle Harry

While he’s still a child Prince George, who turned 10 on July 22, is at the age where he’s become more aware and able to really grasp what’s going on around him.

And as royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop explained, George understands what’s going on in the family now.

“[He’s] lost Uncle Harry and so forth and he realizes he’s got to step up to it — 10-year-olds can often be quite mature,” Dunlop told OK!, adding, “A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the royal family and they can’t possibly protect him from all of it. There’s been huge events, the queen has died and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank, and by definition George as well.”

Prince George and other royal family members at the funeral of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II | Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dunlop also pointed out typical traits of children George’s age sharing that “They’re flexible and they can be quite loyal at that age. They want to look after their parents at that age. He’s seen his parents under considerable pressure on several fronts, the queen dying, the succession of Charles, the fallout and the criticism from Harry and Meghan, which is on some level very personal.”

Historian believes George is ready to ‘step up’ and ’embrace’ his role in the royal family

The expert also believes that the youngster is really “ready to step up” and “embrace” his role within the monarchy and his future as king.

According to Dunlop, “He’ll be aware of that. And I get the impression that he’s almost accepted to an extent, that these aspects ‘come with my role being part of this unique family and I’m going to do that for mum and dad and for grandpa.”

Prince George with his parents and sister applauding the victory of Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon | Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

She continued: “We saw him embrace his role at the king’s coronation and I expect one of the ways to help him was to have some of his friends alongside him, perhaps that was part of helping George normalize his experience.”

Dunlop also opined that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “probably not yet” doing a ton to prepare George for his future aside from having him come along to different engagements with them. She believes the young prince may get “constitutional training” at Eton (William and Harry’s alma mater) if they decided to send him there.