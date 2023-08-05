A new theory surrounding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's friendship with the A-list couple debunks previous stories about its end.

Following news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a falling out with David and Victoria Beckham, a new theory tries to debunk that claim. A royal author believes that perhaps, the couples weren’t friends and the A-lister soccer and fashion stars were “just people invited to the wedding” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have been as close to David and Victoria Beckham as once believed

It was believed that David and Victoria Beckham became close to Prince Harry when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first started dating in 2016, according to a story published by The New York Post. However, in recent weeks, it was revealed that the couples are no longer friendly after Markle may have had a hand in making Harry believe the Beckhams were leaking stories about them to the press.

Author Douglas Murray has a different take on the situation. He believes the couples may not have been as close as was once considered. In fact, he doesn’t think they were close at all.

“Everyone is reporting this as Harry and Meghan being friends with the Beckhams,” Murray told Sky News host Rita Panahi. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, he alleges.

“Anyone who knows the stories of their wedding some years ago, the Sussexes’ wedding, most of the celebrities in the congregation didn’t seem to know the happy couple,” he claims. “It is perfectly possible there has been no fallout at all because the Beckhams aren’t actually friends with the Sussexes – they are just people the Sussexes invited to their wedding.”

“They [the Beckhams] were invited because they were famous people,” he opined.

‘I’m sure we will hear all about it when Prince Harry has another book to sell’

Author Douglas Murray believes Prince Harry will reveal his side of the story if a Spare sequel comes to fruition. Rumors regarding a sequel to Prince Harry’s successful autobiography continue to make headlines. This comes after the Duke of Sussex revealed he had enough material edited for a second book.

“I’m sure we will hear all about it when Prince Harry has another book to sell. Or when they get another Netflix thing out,” he said.

“This couple complaining about leaks is not surprising,” Murray says of the reported conflict with the Beckhams.

Have the Beckhams spoken out about the Sussexs’ reported claim against them?

The Beckhams have not spoken out about claims they leaked stories about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the press. However, a source told The Mail on Sunday that since the reported accusations, some hard feelings remain.

“David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. They were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the UK,” the source says. The same story reports that Meghan believed the superstar couple could have been behind the leaks, leading Harry to make the phone call that ended the friendship.

David Beckham has had ties to the royal family for many years. In 2003, David was presented with an OBE for his services to the soccer world by Queen Elizabeth. Victoria earned her own OBE in 2017 for her work within the fashion industry.