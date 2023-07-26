'I can't imagine what it's like to have so much pressure on you' when 'the entire world is watching,' a royal commentator said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's careers.

Some reports say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be headed in different directions career-wise. True or not, a royal commentator say the “pressure” of living in the spotlight could certainly be a contributing factor to alleged tension at home.

Meghan and Harry reportedly feel differently about Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s supposedly diverging career paths have the potential to add “pressure” to their lives in California.

Meghan, the To Di For Daily podcast host told GB News via Mirror, “wants to be a power player in Hollywood and this is not the direction Harry has desired to go.”

“The avalanche of these rumors,” Schofield continued. “What they’re saying is that they are taking temporary time apart” because “Harry does not like the chaos of Los Angeles.”

“He doesn’t like the pursuits of Hollywood, according to some of these reports,” she said. “I want to stress that people close to Harry and Meghan allegedly have told Page Six that these rumors aren’t true …. one of the rumors is that Meghan has her eyes set on bigger opportunities …”

“I can’t imagine what it’s like to have so much pressure on you,” the commentator concluded. “The entire world is watching, and they have had a lot of failures professionally over the last few years, and that’s going to create tense stress in their household.”

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California, with their two children; Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Meghan Markle, Archewell signed with a talent agency in April 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has a Hollywood agent, or rather an entire agency, representing her. In April 2023, it was announced Meghan inked a deal with William Morris Endeavor, or WME.

Her team at the agency includes CEO Ari Emanuel, the inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s Entourage character, as well as two others. “We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” the agency said in an April 27 tweet.

WME shared a little bit more about representing Meghan in a subsequent Twitter post. “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem.” Those include “film & television production, brand partnerships & more,” not a return to acting.

The announcement also included this tidbit: the agency took on not only Meghan but her and Harry’s Archewell organization.

Harry and Meghan have upcoming Hollywood projects

Although Harry might be putting his focus somewhere else, he still has a major Hollywood project in the works. The Invictus Games, which he started in 2014, are the subject of an upcoming docuseries.

It’s the third Netflix project from the couple after 2022’s Harry and Meghan, as well as Live to Lead. Heart of Invictus is slated for a summer 2023 release. So … any day now.

As for Meghan’s projects, she’s coming off of her Archetypes podcast ending after one season. At the time of writing, she hasn’t publicly announced her next move, save for signing with WME in the spring. However, she and Harry are reportedly working on a Great Expectations prequel for Netflix titled Bad Manners.