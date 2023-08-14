'Frankly, people on that level, it’s very hard to imagine how they keep their sanity,' an expert said, discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage.

Speculation on the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage continues. Whether or not the pair are headed for divorce anytime soon, an expert says their relationship is made even more complicated by the “tensions of royalty.”

Many of Harry and Meghan’s ‘allies’ have ‘fallen away’ in recent years, expert says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t necessarily have as many people in their corner as they once did. According to royal author Christopher Andersen, Harry and Meghan’s list of supporters has shrunk from the time of their Montecito, California, relocation in 2020 to now.

“Trying to carve out this new life for them in Hollywood, I suppose they expected the honeymoon to go on,” Andersen told UsWeekly. “And as time passed, more and more of their allies and friends and admirers have just fallen away.”

The author of The King: The Life of King Charles III continued, sharing a potential reason behind the shift. Former “allies,” Andersen said, may “see this as a kind of a narcissistic romp through Montecito.” This ultimately leaves Harry and Meghan in a position where “they’re not getting the kind of support now that they had when they arrived,” he explained.

So far in 2023, the couple has been the butt of jokes on late-night talk shows thanks to Harry’s candor in Spare, featured in a South Park spoof, and called “grifters” in the wake of their Spotify deal ending.



Harry and Meghan have to deal with the ‘Hollywood’ element in their marriage as well as ‘royalty’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t just any Hollywood couple. As Andersen said, their marriage, whatever its current standing, is part celebrity and part “royalty,” making it that much more complex.

Noting he doesn’t “see any evidence” of a forthcoming Harry and Meghan split, the expert shared that their relationship is “not just a Hollywood marriage.”

“It’s a Hollywood marriage with the whole tensions of royalty thrown in,” he said. “Frankly, people on that level, it’s very hard to imagine how they keep their sanity because [there’s] no privacy, none whatsoever. And people are constantly harping about them.”

“The best thing they can do is ignore everything,” Andersen concluded.

Harry, Meghan, and navigating royal life

Since moving to California, both Harry and Meghan have opened up about the challenges they faced as senior working royals. The couple has discussed navigating the fashion component of royal life, including wardrobe malfunctions, specifically where Meghan’s involved.

Other challenges included details surrounding the births of their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, security, dealing with “The Firm” and “The Institution.” Plus, all the while navigating dynamics between other senior royals, concerns about jealousy, and at least two “clear the air” meetings with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Whatever challenges they faced, Harry and Meghan are in the right place, they said in their six-part eponymous docuseries.

“I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be,” Harry said. “We’ve made it to the other side.” Meanwhile, Meghan added: “It’s amazing how things come full circle that you never think about.”