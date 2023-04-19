Prince Harry Is ‘Preoccupied’ With Where He’ll Sit at King Charles Coronation, Source Says

King Charles’ coronation is on Saturday, May 6, 2023, and royal family followers are eager to see how the event goes. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both invited to the momentous event despite their falling out with the royal family. But only Prince Harry is attending — though he RSVP’d late. Here’s what a source said about Prince Harry’s preoccupation with the coronation seating.

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘preoccupied’ with where he’s sitting at King Charles’ coronation

Royal family followers know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t arrive together for King Charles’ coronation. Instead, Prince Harry plans to go alone. According to The Sun, he RSVP’d after April 3, 2023 — the cutoff date to confirm his attendance. And the reason he gave a delayed response to the invitation was reportedly due to the seating arrangement. A source told Daily Mail that Harry felt “preoccupied” with where he’d sit during the coronation, The Sun reports.

“Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is,” the source shared. “There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them.”

“This is true,” another source claimed. “There has been a lot of questions on detail for the Abbey.”

Where will Prince Harry sit at the coronation? He’ll be separated from Prince William

So, where will Prince Harry sit during King Charles’ coronation? According to Express.co.uk, Harry will sit several rows behind the senior royals. He’ll also sit where he and Prince William will have no chance of direct contact. It’s also likely Harry will sit with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — two royal family members he still has good relationships with. Many other royal family members allegedly plan on not speaking to Prince Harry at all during or after the coronation.

“There is no doubt that relations between William and Harry are at an all-time low,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News. “They reportedly are not communicating and are unlikely to be seated near each other at Westminster Abbey. If Harry does, as is apparently intended, depart almost immediately for California after the ceremony, it is highly unlikely that any meaningful interactions with any members of the royal family will occur. They know they can’t trust him, and he is well aware as to why!”

Why is Meghan Markle not attending?

While Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation, Meghan Markle will not. Meghan plans on staying in the U.S. with the kids, and the coronation also falls on her son’s 4th birthday.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” an insider shared with Us Weekly. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

“She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family,” the insider noted. “But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

Another source noted King Charles is “sad” that Meghan won’t attend the event, as he hoped it could serve as a time for reconnection and healing.

