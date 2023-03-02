Prince Harry Reveals What Got Him in ‘a Lot of Trouble’ With Meghan Markle at the Start of Their Relationship

Prince Harry had a little fun with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert during a segment that aired Feb. 28. His answers to the “Colbert Questionert” were revealing, including a confession about what got him in trouble with Meghan Markle when they started dating.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Prince Harry revealed one thing that got him in trouble with Meghan Markle

Harry was up for the Colbert Questionert, a mix of fun and serious questions from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host. The answers can sometimes be quite revealing.

The first question revealed more than “what is the best sandwich,” as it gave some insight into a moment Harry said he got in trouble with Meghan when they first started dating.

Harry answered, “A cheese and ham toastie with Dijon mustard on top.”

Colbert was unclear about what a “toastie” is, asking, “[In] a panini press?”

Prince Harry confirmed and admitted, “I have to be so careful with these questions because the Americanisms to the British-isms, it’s very different. It got me and my wife into a lot of trouble at the beginning of our relationship.”

Colbert joked, “The word ‘fanny’ is the one that is actually most upsetting.”

Prince Harry got in a big fight with Meghan Markle

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry recalled getting in a fight with Meghan Markle when they first started dating. He said their “language differences” played a part.

“Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down,” Harry wrote. “For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry.”

Harry explained that Meghan took a comment he made “the wrong way,” which led to him to speak to her “harshly” and “cruelly.”

He wrote, “Meg said something I took the wrong way. It was partly a cultural difference, partly a language barrier, but I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly — cruelly.”

Harry continued, “Meg walked out of the room, disappearing for a full fifteen minutes.” When they talked, he said, “She laid it all out, super-clear.”

Prince Harry noted, “We both knew my anger hadn’t been caused by anything to do with our conversation.”

Meghan recommended he try therapy again since “she wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect.”

Prince Harry’s other Colbert answers were also revealing

Prince Harry’s answers to the other questions were also revealing. He admitted he needs to throw out ripped boxer shorts, has a fear of snakes, wants to be reincarnated as an elephant, prefers dogs to cats, and said his favorite smell is “my wife.”

Harry’s answer to Colbert’s closing question gave a glimpse at what he is looking for in his life after leaving the royal family.

When the host asked, “Describe the rest of your life in five words,” Harry answered, “Freedom. Happiness. Clarity. Space. Love.”