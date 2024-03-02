The interview Prince Harry gave during a three-day trip to Canada marking the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games aired on Feb. 16, 2024.

Prince Harry returned to the spotlight, albeit briefly, to give an interview in Canada while marking one year to the 2025 Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex made headlines for what he said — more on that ahead — but, as for why he stepped in front of the camera, a royal author has shared their own theory. It has to do with the ongoing royal family rift and playing a certain “role.”

Harry seized the ‘mature’ role in the February 2024 interview

On Feb. 16, 2024, the last day of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Canada trip promoting the 2025 Invictus Games, the duke’s Good Morning America interview aired. Speaking to the U.K.’s Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn shared why he felt Harry agreed to the interview.

“Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive,” Quinn told the outlet. “He doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up.”

The Gilded Youth author continued. “This is why he went on Good Morning America to say, ‘I love my family,’” Quinn went on. “It plays brilliantly with the American public and gives Harry the chance to step once more into the limelight and to play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered.”

What the Duke of Sussex said in his Invictus Games interview

Now for the highlights from Harry’s interview at the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games festivities. In addition to discussing the adaptive sporting competition he founded in 2014, Harry touched on family, travel, and more.

The 39-year-old refused to share details when asked about the king’s condition, saying it stays between him and his father. Harry did, however, remark that he loves his family.

Furthermore, he revealed a desire to visit the U.K. — and the royal family — more with “trips planned” that will take him back home.

In what perhaps is the most memorable quote from Harry’s Invictus Games interview, the father of two agreed that illness has the ability to bring families together.

“I’ve also found in my own life that sort of an illness in the family can have a galvanizing or a sort of reunifying effect for a family,” Reeve said before asking: “Is that possible in this case?”

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure,” Harry replied. “Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis. Again, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together.”

Harry also gave a rare update on his and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, saying they’re “doing great.”

Harry’s Invictus interview is now streaming on Hulu

After Harry’s Good Morning America interview aired, it made its way to Hulu as part of a TV special.

Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family, and the Invictus Games began streaming on Feb. 25, 2024, a little more than a week since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Canada.

It features clips from the three-day visit, the interview, as well as previous comments from the duke, and commentary from royal experts and authors.

Its arrival on Hulu has since prompted speculation about the future of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal, as Hulu is owned by Disney, another giant in the streaming industry.