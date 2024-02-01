Prince Harry ex-pal says he is going to publish a letter the Duke of Sussex wouldn't want the public to see.

After they stepped down as senior royals, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, aired out dirty royal laundry as they trashed the duke’s family on several occasions. To many royal watchers, it seemed like they were on a mission to try and take down the monarchy. The Sussexes failed to bring down the 1200-year-old institution they were so focused on making look bad and ended up not looking so great themselves.

That’s because they constantly tried to paint themselves as victims complaining about how awful their lives were while wearing expensive clothes, living in a palace, and having staffers to cook, clean, and do just about everything else for them. Moreover, a portion of the things they said were challenged even by the late Queen Elizabeth II who responded to one of their interviews with the line: “Recollections may vary.”

Oprah Winfrey Interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their CBS primetime special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Even some of those who were friends with the couple couldn’t believe that Meghan and Harry were portraying themselves as victims. And now, just as the duke has publicly revealed personal matters about others, one of his former pals is threatening to publish a damning letter about Harry that he wrote to him about dropping the victim act.

Edward Charles Featherstone, a pseudonym used by Harry’s former polo-playing mate, told The Mirror that the prince is “nothing like the man I met.” He said the duke’s memoir Spare was “disappointing” because it was just something else that portrayed him as “being the victim when he’s the furthest thing from a victim.”

Featherstone explained that he wrote a strongly-worded letter to Harry about that and now plans to make public the full contents of the letter.

Prince Harry photographed during the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix of FIA Formula One World Championship in Austin, Texas | Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“I’ve written a letter to him which at some stage I will publish,” he shared before adding that he hasn’t yet decided on which platform or publication saying: “Whether I do it low key on the H2Z website or the Rude Chronicles website, or whether I do it slightly more upbeat and take a page in the LA Times remains to be seen.”

When asked for a bit of what’s in the letter, Featherstone revealed: “It really just says get over yourself, you’re not a victim and you were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you’re doing now and what you’re doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate.”

Like Harry, Featherstone is releasing a memoir about his life from childhood in boarding school to playing polo and eventually becoming a combat helicopter pilot in the Air Force. He was initially going to include the letter in his book but decided that it was something that should be put out separately at a later date.