Prince Louis, a body language expert says, has had the “ability to entertain” practically since day one. Even as a baby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest stole “every scene.” Ahead, examples of Louis’s “ability to entertain” dating back to 2018, the year he was born.

1. ‘Baby’ Prince Louis defied the ‘royal pecking order’ in King Charles III’s 2018 birthday portrait

“All the current generation of young royal children seem to be known for their ability to make the fans laugh or go ‘ah’ at royal events,” Judi James, a body language expert, told Express. “But Louis is clearly the stand-out star when it comes to stealing every scene.”

“His face-pulling was evident at a very young age but his ability to entertain now seems to delight and amuse him as much as the crowds watching,” she continued, looking to King Charles III’s 2018 birthday portrait as an example.

“Everyone smiled warmly at the camera but then Louis, who was still a baby in his mother’s arms, decided to lean forward to grab his grandpa’s nose,” James said. “Kate laughed and Charles clearly adored the break in formality and royal pecking order.”

2. Louis played with Kate Middleton’s sunglasses when ‘all eyes were on’ Meghan Markle and Prince Archie in 2019

James continued, looking to another instance when Louis was just a baby. “In 2019, at a polo match where William and Harry were playing, all eyes were on Meghan and her two-month-old son, Archie. Meaning not everyone noticed the pranks that little Louis decided to get up to.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest demonstrated his “ability to entertain” by grabbing his mom’s sunglasses.

“As Meghan stood cradling her son looking like the epitome of protective, romantic motherhood, Louis clearly decided that what his aunty and new cousin needed the most was a good laugh,” James said. “He whipped Kate’s sunglasses from the top of her head and put them on, turning to stretch out his arms and stick out his tongue in what was clearly the best form of greeting and welcome he could think of.”

3. Prince Louis showed off his ‘ability to entertain’ in his 2020 birthday portrait

Next, James looked at what Louis did in the photos used to celebrate his turning 2 in April 2020. “Louis’s second birthday was marked by a portrait taken by Kate of Louis,” she said.

The now-5-year-old “looked sweet and funny” in the official portrait “holding paint-smeared hands to the camera after a session of picture-making.” However, the aftermath, also depicted in some snapshots by Kate, “was so typical Louis.”

Louis’s “paint-smeared hands had been rubbed over his face and he looked delighted at the result,” James said.

4. Louis had an ‘iconic’ playful moment at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee

Last but not least: Louis’s antics at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee marking her 70 years on the throne. William and Kate’s youngest went viral not once but multiple times during the celebration.

“Louis’s playful, funny body language had an extra poignancy in the response it got from the late Queen, who was standing beside him on the balcony during the flypast,” James said. “In an iconic moment, Louis placed his hands over his ears and opened his mouth wide in a scream. Beside him, in matching pale blue, stood his doting great-grandmother, her lips pursed in an expression of amused affection.”

Later that same weekend came “one of the funniest moments” involving Louis, his mom, and uncle. “After watching Louis’ antics during the Jubilee Pageant in 2022, Mike Tindall decided to give Louis a playful ‘I’m watching you’ signal,” James said, noting “Kate clearly found [it] hilarious.”

“Did it have any effect?” James asked. “Probably not, coming from Mike, who is known as one of the naughtier and most playful members of the royal family himself.”

Later, Tindall called sugar the culprit for Louis’s behavior, while William and Kate acknowledged it with a cheeky comment on Instagram.

Since then, Louis’s continued to demonstrate his “ability to entertain” at royal family events, with the most recent being coronation weekend and 2023’s Trooping the Colour.