Prince Louis Dubbed Kate Middleton’s ‘Biggest Worry’ at the Coronation Service by Body Language Expert

Prince Louis sat with Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, and Prince William at King Charles’ coronation.

According to a body language expert, Louis seemed to be Kate Middleton’s “biggest worry” during the Westminster Abbey service.

Kate Middleton appeared to be “constantly monitoring” Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

There were probably plenty of things Kate Middleton could’ve worried about at King Charles III’s coronation. Prince Harry being there and not tripping over her cape, for starters. However, according to a body language expert, she and Prince William’s youngest child, Prince Louis appeared to be her biggest concern.

Prince Louis arrived at the coronation with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte

Louis attended the coronation with his parents and siblings after some speculation as to whether or not he’d go. He entered Westminster Abbey in London, England, holding hands with Charlotte. Together the two trailed closely behind the Prince and Princess of Wales.

They sat together — Charlotte and Louis in the middle, flanked by their parents — in the front row.

Meanwhile, George, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ oldest child had a special role at the coronation. He, along with a few other boys, were Pages of Honor for King Charles. Their job? Help the king with his coronation outfit i.e., long train and walk in the procession.

Kate looked ‘nervously’ at Louis during the Westminster Abbey service

Body language expert Adrianne Carter analyzed Kate’s movements at Westminster Abbey. She might’ve smiled in her flower crown and blue-and-white coronation outfit, but Kate, per the expert, wasn’t entirely at ease. At least when it came to her children.

“Kate looks a bit nervously at Louis,” Carter said (via Daily Star). “I think she’s willing him to be on his best behaviour [sic] and is probably her biggest worry during the service!”

Later, “Louis is starting to fidget,” prompting Kate to “have a chat with him,” where she appeared to explain “what’s going on.”

Louis wasn’t the only one of the Wales children to get a little bored during the two-hour coronation service. His sister, Charlotte, “also showed a bit of restlessness too, but as she’s older, she’s able to contain it better.”

Kate appeared ‘a lot more aware’ of Charlotte and Louis than William at the coronation



Carter continued, saying Kate did some multitasking during the service. Not only did she follow along with the program, singing and standing when necessary, but the mother of three also kept a watchful eye on Charlotte and Louis. More so, per the expert, than her husband.

“Kate seems a lot more aware of the children than William,” Carter said, observing how she could be seen “constantly monitoring them and their movements.”

As the possibility of “more restlessness from both Louis and Charlotte” increased, so did the likelihood of Kate getting “more stressed as she tries to control them.”

Later, “Louis gives a big yawn, he’s bored! Then we see Charlotte in the background picking or rubbing her nose,” Carter said. “This is another sign of boredom from Charlotte.”

At one point, Louis took a break from the coronation service. He returned in time for the procession to Buckingham Palace and the balcony appearance.

