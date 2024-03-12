Find out what the Prince of Wales was seen doing when he arrived for the Commonwealth Day service that has an expert convinced William is feeling "pressure" lately.

Prince William was one of several working royals along with Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as Sophie, the Countess of Wessex) who attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

But William was there without his wife the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) who is still out of commission as she recovers from abdominal surgery. And according to an expert, the Prince of Wales’ body language indicated that he is feeling the “pressure” of everything going on in his life right now.

Expert says this sign from Prince William proves he’s feeling ‘pressure’ without Kate

It’s no secret that the last few weeks haven’t been easy for Prince William. Following Kate’s surgery, he had planned to take a break from royal duties and help look after her. But instead, he learned that he actually needed to ramp up his duties when his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William arrives to the 2024 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey | Samir Hussein/WireImage

He also has to block out all the conspiracy theories and internet rumors about where Kate is since she hasn’t been seen in public. All the while he has to keep a smile on his face as he completes his duties without the princess by his side. Now, body language expert Judi James is pointing out that the Prince of Wales did something when he arrived at the 2024 Commonwealth Day service that people do when they’re feeling “pressure.”

Speaking to Fabulous, James observed that the grin on the prince’s face did not look “authentic” as he walked into Westminster Abbey.

She said: “William arrived looking so solitary and newly slimmer with his grin fixed firmly in place, although he was straightening his tie with one hand, which formed a barrier-excuse ritual, meaning the slight feeling of self-protection that comes from lifting the arm up in front of the body during moments of pressure. It creates a bit of a barrier from the world.”

James added: “William’s smile doesn’t look congruent or authentic with an over-lifting of the top lip suggesting effort rather than spontaneity.”

Kate was spotted with William earlier in the day

The Princess of Wales was spotted with William earlier in the day before the prince made his way to London for the service. They were both photographed in a vehicle leaving Windsor Castle. Express noted that Kate was sitting in the back seat of the car with her husband as she looked out of the window.

Hours before, Kate apologized for editing a photo with her three children that the Palace released on March 10 to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.K. The editing was so noticeable that several press agencies wouldn’t share it because the image appeared to be manipulated.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” the princess posted on X.