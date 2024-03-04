Find out how the Princess of Wales responded when someone mistook the royal for her husband Prince William's "assistant."

As two of the most high-profile royals, Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) relationship has always been in the spotlight from their time together at St. Andrews University to their royal wedding to the years since they tied the knot.

They have become one of the most photographed and recognizable couples in the entire world. But while on a visit to an assisted living facility, one resident didn’t seem to know who Kate was and asked if she was William’s assistant.

Here’s how the princess responded to that, plus a few other comments we didn’t expect to hear the couple say during their engagements.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work | Bruce Adams-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate’s response when she was mistaken for Prince William’s assistant

While visiting Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, Wales, Prince William and Kate were introduced to 87-year-old resident Joan Drew-Smith.

Express noted that the pair’s visit to the home took place three months after they spoke to staff and residents via a video and called out the numbers for their weekly bingo session. During the prince and princess’s in-person visit, which occurred in 2020, Joan pointed to Kate and asked William: “Is that your assistant?”

The princess looked at her husband and responded: “Well, I am your assistant!”

Some of the other residents were laughing about Joan’s mixup and Kate’s answer as the princess continued to joke with William quipping: “I have been for a long time!”

William and Kate joke with each other during other engagements

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs after announcing their engagement | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The prince and princess’s sense of humor with one another was evident from the very first joint interview they did after their engagement was announced. Journalist Tom Bradby asked if it was true that Kate had once had a poster of Prince William on her bedroom wall.

“It wasn’t just one, it was like ten, twenty [posters[,” Will joked before Kate jumped in and set the record straight saying: “He wishes. No, I had the Levi’s guy on my bedroom wall, not a picture of William. Sorry.”

Another instance of their humor came out when they were at a Taste of Norfolk event in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice in 2016 and Kate told a group of chefs: “William has to put up with my cooking most of the time.” The future king then said: “It’s the reason I’m so skinny.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Windsor Park Stadium, home of the Irish Football Association, in Belfast, Northern Ireland | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Another time Kate made everyone laugh, well just about everyone but William, is when she threatened to let go of his climbing rope at an outdoor center in North Wales.

“Are you holding me?” William asked. “I’ve got you,” Kate responded, before adding, “I’m rather enjoying this actually — for once I’m in control.”

Once William was well into his descent, the princess shouted down at him: “William — how much do you love me?”