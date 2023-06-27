An expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton's choice for their signature color is 'a more palatable alternative to the colors traditionally associated with royalty.'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a “quest to appeal” to the masses and, according to a fashion expert, a certain color is helping them. Ahead, the hue that’s often associated with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Plus, which one’s “carefully cultivated a link” to the color for more than a decade.

William and Kate’s signature color is ‘Wales blue’

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo – Pool/Getty Images

“Ask anyone what color they associate with the Wales family clan, and most likely they’ll say blue,” Rosie Harte, a fashion expert told The Daily Mail.

The hue may not be the brightest or the boldest compared to others “associated with royalty,” such as red and purple.

“Blue is a more palatable alternative to the colors traditionally associated with royalty, being far less aggressive than red and significantly more conservative than purple,” Harte said. “It has associations with peace and also modernity, making it a perfect representation of the Waleses’ quest to appeal to both traditional and progressive values in society.”

When William and Kate attended the royal family’s annual Easter service in 2022, they did so clad in blue along with their three kids; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The coordinating looks aren’t just a cute family moment. In wearing similar shades, they stood out, according to Harte.

“The ‘Wales blue’ marks the five young royals out as a distinct unit within a wider familial network, emphasizing their unity and suggesting a commonality of values,” she said.

Kate Middleton’s ‘carefully cultivated a link’ to blue since 2010

The Princess of Wales and the color blue go way back, back to before she even joined the British royal family. According to Harte, the now-41-year-old’s been associating herself with the color blue since November 2010.

“Starting with her Issa engagement dress and sapphire ring, Catherine has carefully cultivated a link between herself and the color blue,” Harte said.

The look, worn by Kate on Nov. 16, 2010, marked what some have called the beginning of the “Kate Effect,” where anything she sports almost immediately sells out.

Once again, Kate chose blue for another milestone event. “Her first official portrait in 2013 featured her in an inky-blue blouse,” the expert said. And again in 2022 with yet another portrait “in which [she] wears a teal-tinged dress by The Vampire’s Wife beside Prince William in [a] suit and blue tie.”

Harte also noted Kate and William both wore blue in their 10-year wedding anniversary photos.

Other royals often wear blue, conveying a sense of ‘calm’

William and Kate aren’t the only British royals who don blue regularly. Others have also been known to wear the hue, such as Queen Camilla. Ahead of the coronation, she wore varying shades of blue in a move that didn’t “surprise” color psychologist Lee Chambers.

‘With Camilla to be crowned Queen, it is no surprise to see her dressed in royal and navy shades of blue,” Chambers told the Daily Mail of the 75-year-old’s 2023 Easter look. “Blue carries a historical symbolism of nobility and status. This still makes it a strong royal statement color to this day.”

“In addition, blue conveys that the wearer has a calm, reassured confidence,” Chambers added, noting “its associations with trustworthiness and loyalty are qualities that Queen Camilla will want to send as a message during this time.”