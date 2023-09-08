Find out what the Prince of Wales told mourners he saw at Balmoral following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Many people around the world mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, including the members of her family. In the days and weeks following the queen’s death crowds gathered at several of her royal residences to pay their respects to England’s longest-reigning monarch, and some members of the Firm were on hand to thank them.

After Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, Prince William spoke to volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall who helped organize his grandmother’s service on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Prince of Wales then shared what he saw just hours after the queen’s death.

What Prince William said he saw after his grandmother died

When his “Grannie” died, Prince William paid tribute to her with a touching statement that read in part: “The world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real. I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen.”

According to Cosmopolitan UK, weeks later during his Windsor Guildhall engagement, Prince William revealed that he saw “five rainbows” over Balmoral Castle after the queen died.

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) then added: “Her Majesty was looking down on us.”

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, rainbows actually appeared in the sky at other locations as well including above Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Expert says people admired Queen Elizabeth’s ‘resilience’

Longtime body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton weighed in about one of the late queen’s qualities that so many people admired and that was her “resiliency.”

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots he said: “One of her key characteristics that stands out is her resilience — she had a number of challenging situations she had to deal with over the years, including everything from personal losses, like her father’s death and countless prime ministers, but she always had this tremendous resilience, which again a lot of people liked about her. She was always very stoic and remained composed and dignified whenever in the public arena, despite what was going on around her.”

