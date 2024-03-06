Here's why some royal watchers believe Queen Camilla stepping up to "lead the family" following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis is a tough pill for the Duke of Sussex to swallow.

Since the start of 2024, the royal family‘s new slimmed-down monarchy has been tested. In mid-January, it was revealed that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) would need a lengthy recovery following abdominal surgery she had. Then two weeks later it was announced that after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate, tests found that King Charles had cancer and would receive treatment for that.

Down two senior royals, the monarch’s wife Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) needed to take a more active role and “lead the family” while the king is out of commission. And now there are claims that’s a problem for Prince Harry, who after seeing his father for just a few minutes in February, has been on the outside looking in again.

Queen Camilla has been working overtime while the king and Kate are out

After shouldering more of the workload, the Palace announced that Queen Camilla would be getting a week off leading up to Commonwealth Day in the U.K. The queen has carried out 13 solo engagements since her husband’s diagnosis and is now going to take a few days to stay at home with him.

To Di for Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield noted, “Camilla has been working overtime to support the monarchy, just last month, she reportedly drove over six hours to a royal engagement after her flight was grounded because she reportedly didn’t want to let down her husband.”

A source told The Times: “Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the queen is absolutely prepared to do what needs to be done for the institution.”

Expert explains why Camilla ‘leading the family isn’t sitting well’ with Prince Harry

Queen Camilla’s elevated position is also a bit of a problem for Prince Harry. It’s believed the whole reason the Duke of Sussex only saw his father for a few minutes when he flew into the U.K. after the king’s diagnosis is because Camilla was in the meeting with them.

RadarOnline reported that a palace courtier said: “Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval — and came with an attitude. I’m told Camilla was outraged … Harry using her husband’s cancer as a ‘loving son’ PR [stunt]’ was the last straw.”

During a guest appearance on GB News Schofield said: “I think the fact that Queen Camilla is seen as leading the family is significant proof that Prince Harry would not return to temporarily support the family because Camilla’s elevated position is likely something not sitting well with him right now. He loved Queen Elizabeth II, he likely resents the idea of Queen Camilla, and we know, he felt like that’s a position his mother should be in. I imagine the idea of her leading the family is something he has a hard time digesting.”