Here's the viral video of Prince William trying to keep himself awake during a service and the reason why the Prince of Wales was so exhausted.

As the future king with cameras on him constantly, Prince William is usually pretty careful about what he does in public. However, he is human like the rest of us and can’t always mask how he’s feeling. Now a moment in which the Prince of Wales was so exhausted he was actually seen falling asleep in public has gone viral.

Here’s more on the video that shows William trying to keep his eyes open while seated next to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, during an important service.

Prince William greeting Meghan Markle outside Westminster Abbey ahead of the service to commemorate Anzac Day in 2018 | Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William was spotted falling asleep while seated next to Meghan

Back in 2018, Prince William attended the annual Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey along with his brother the Duke of Sussex, and his sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex. The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) did not attend because she had just given birth to her and her husband’s youngest son, Prince Louis, two days earlier. And the fact that William had a newborn baby at home was evident when he started to fall asleep during the service.

Cameras captured the father-of-three struggling to keep his eyes open during the service. Video of the moment was uploaded to TikTok and viewed more than half a million times. It also garnered tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westmnster Abbey to mark Anzac Day on April 25, 2018 | EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP via Getty Images

Many parents said they can relate to Prince William’s exhaustion

Many parents commented on the video and called it a relatable moment.

“Bless him, all parents know that feeling,” one user wrote. Another added: “A prince or not, having a newborn is exhausting.” And a third person chimed in saying: “I think this is actually brilliant. Goes to show that it’s not all nannies and butlers and I love it!”

A fourth noted that William’s other children were pretty young at the time as well which can add to exhaustion, writing: “I mean a 4 yr old, 2 yr old, and a 3-day old I’m surprised he had any sleep at all.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling as they depart the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in London with their newborn son Prince Louis | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A fifth person said: “That first week with a newborn is rough rough rough. I don’t blame him in the slightest.”

A sixth user posted: “With a newborn, there is no sleep. I wonder how I got through those days.”

Someone else commented: “Sleep deprivation whilst being watched by the world’s media has got to be pretty tough. Quick power nap definitely a good thing.”

And another concluded: “My kids are grown and my boss told me to stop sleeping on the wall the other day” with a laughing-until-crying emoji.