'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino posted about how she was 'missing' John Janssen's kids. Here's why some fans think Bellino is throwing shade toward Shannon Beador.

Drama is heating up behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Alexis Bellino and John Janssen went public with their relationship at the end of 2023, and they’re still going strong into 2024. Recently, Bellino mentioned Janssen’s kids on Instagram — and she might’ve thrown serious shade toward Shannon Beador, Janssen’s ex. Here’s what happened.

‘RHOC’ star Alexis Bellino might’ve thrown shade with a post about John Janssen’s kids

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino might’ve rubbed in that Shannon Beador had a poor relationship with John Janssen’s kids.

Bellino posted about her 47th birthday bash to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. She spent time at the Surf & Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, California. “Living a life forever young,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to all who made it amazingly special, especially my kiddos. Feeling loved, grateful, and blessed. Love you all!!!”

In addition to the post, she added more photos with captions on her Instagram Stories. “This man makes me know we can take this world on together,” she captioned a post that showed her and Janssen kissing, according to Page Six. “Haters … go away! You ain’t touching this PYT.”

Finally, Bellino added a photo of her and Janssen posing with her three kids with the caption, “The absolute fav part of my bday celebration (just missing J’s kiddos).” In a previous marriage, Bellino had James, 17, and twins Mackenna and Miles, 16.

Janssen has two kids, and Beador notoriously didn’t get along with them. Some fans think Bellino might’ve made a stab at Beador with her Instagram Stories.

Shannon Beador admitted she didn’t have a ‘positive relationship’ with John Janssen’s daughter

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ stars Shannon Beador and John Janssen | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Before Alexis Bellino and John Janssen dated, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was in a relationship with Janssen. Beador got candid about her relationship with Janssen’s kids, which wasn’t good. In July 2023, Beador reportedly entered a screaming match with Janssen’s daughter.

A source told Page Six that Beador appeared “wasted” and “had to be held back and removed by security” following the upset. An “argument” allegedly occurred between multiple people, and “everyone was screaming at each other.” The group was then asked to leave, but the bar was also reportedly closing for the evening.

“Yes, there was an argument, but it was at the end of the night, the lights were up, and everyone was being asked to leave,” Janssen told Page Six regarding the situation.

Beador later opened up about the argument. “Unfortunately, I don’t have a positive relationship with John’s daughter as happens often in blended families,” she said on Watch What Happens Live, according to Page Six. “We had an argument. There was an argument.”

Beador denies any claim that security removed her. “The lights were up [and] they were saying, ‘Everybody wrap it up,’” she said. “I wasn’t kicked out, but I asked security to help me with my Uber.”

Shannon Beador said her relationship with John Janssen ended after ‘a lot of bickering’

So, what led to Shannon Beador and John Janssen’s breakup? The Real Housewives of Orange County star told Page Six that they bickered often in their relationship.

“It was just a lot of bickering,” Beador said. “There was no major [moment like], ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to walk away!’ It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering. And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it.”

Beador said in the past that she felt “hurt” by Janssen’s relationship with Bellino. “I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point,” Beador told E! News in December 2023. “So, I’m quite confused about that.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.