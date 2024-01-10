Did Monica Garcia have a master plan to get cast on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'? Heather Gay thinks so.

Did Monica Garcia have a master plan all along?

During the shocking season 4 finale, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie was accused of running an Instagram account dedicated to trolling her ex-friend Jen Shah and other cast members. But according to Heather Gay, Monica’s deviousness runs deeper than just some nasty social media posts. During part one of the RHOSLC Season 4 reunion, she presented receipts that suggested Monica’s friendship with Jen was all part of a scheme to get cast on the Bravo reality show.

Monica worked for Jen Shah for free

Before she was part of the RHOSLC cast, Monica was a friend and assistant to the now-incarcerated Jen Shah. Host Andy Cohen asked her about the nature of their relationship.

“We were friends first, and then I was working for her, and then enemies I guess,” Monica explained, adding that her job consisted of helping Jan manage “her life,” including getting her groceries and making sure that she was on time for meetings. But even though she was working for Jen, she wasn’t getting paid.

Andy and the rest of the cast couldn’t understand why Monica would work for free, but she said she did because she saw Jen – who is currently serving five years on fraud charges for running a telemarketing scam – as a friend.

“​​Honestly, she was my friend,” Monica said. “She needed help. It didn’t start like that. We were friends first and I was like, ‘I can help you until you need somebody.’”

Heather Gay accuses Monica of scheming to join ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ cast

Heather wasn’t buying Monica’s story about why she worked as Jen’s assistant. She claimed that Monica’s “agenda” was always to get on the show. She then pulled out her phone and played an audio recording of a woman who sounded like Monica.

“Kim Kardashian was a f*cking assistant and look at that b*tch now,” the woman says in the recording. “I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that sh*t was as a stepping stone, as a learning experience.”

Despite the receipts, Monica claimed she never schemed to get cast on RHOSLC.

“I didn’t think I would ever end up on the show, honestly,” she said.

“When I met [Jen], I didn’t even know she was on the show. Honestly, when I applied to get on the show, I applied just like everyone else sitting here.”

Monica claims ‘RHOSLC’ ‘sucked’ before she was cast

Monica Garcia and Andy Cohen at ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 4 reunion | Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

While Monica said that working for Jen wasn’t part of a plot to become part of the Bravo series, she definitely feels her presence improved the show. And she also didn’t deny that she reached out to the show’s casting team.

“I said, ‘My name is Monica Fowler and your show sucks and your ratings are sh*t and it’s going to get canceled cause you don’t have the right cast,’” she confessed.

“That’s what I said,” she added as the text of her actual email flashed on the screen, where she described herself as a “feisty excommunicated Latina.” “I’m being honest.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 reunion continues on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The episode streams the next day on Peacock.

