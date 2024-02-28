Here's why a couple of royal experts believe that the Duchess of Sussex may actually be a very "lonely individual."

Someone from Meghan Markle‘s past is making headlines again and that is her ex-best friend Jessica Mulroney.

The Canadian stylist and the former Suits star became close in 2011 when Meghan was living in Toronto and filming the legal drama. But the two pals had a falling out in 2020 and haven’t been seen together since. But now Meghan’s old bestie is getting back on the social scene and many are wondering if this could mean a reunion with the Duchess of Sussex. It also has commentators raising questions about if Meghan has any real friends in her life or if she is a “lonely person.”

Meghan was recently spotted with a celebrity she met through Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle attend the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District | George Pimentel/WireImage

It’s no secret that Meghan ghosted a lot of people in her life when she and Prince Harry got engaged, but Mulroney wasn’t one of them. In fact, Mulroney was featured in the Netflix docuseries when Meghan FaceTimed her just before Harry proposed. Mulroney was also at the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018 and her three children served as a bridesmaid and page boys. However, when Mulroney was called out by influencer Sasha Exeter over “white privilege” amid the Black Lives Matter protests, that caused a rift between Mulroney and Harry’s wife.

At the time, sources told The Sun: “Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke. [Jessica] is completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. It’s a brutal blow after a 10-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.”

Rumors of a reunion with the ladies have been circulating since mid-February after Meghan was spotted with recording artist Michael Bublé during the Invictus Games One Year to Go Event. The duchess is believed to have met the musician through Mulroney in 2015.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Talk TV host Cristo Foufas and To Di For Daily podcast founder Kinsey Schofield discussed Meghan’s previous friendship with Mulroney and wondered if the duchess has any other real friends these days.

In terms of sincere relationships in Meghan’s life now Schofield said: “It seems like there’s only Tyler Perry, only Oprah, and only Harry, and only her mom. I just wonder is she lonely? Because who has she stayed connected to? This is of her own doing but I do wonder if that element of her life makes her a lonely individual.”

Foufas then added: “Does she have any real friends? I think in showbiz it’s difficult to find real friends actually … to have friends and to know whether those friends really adore you or whether they want a piece of you or want to look good around you and all of those things. If you get into the industry without long term friends you had for years that have got your back, I think it is incredibly lonely. I think she may well be actually deep down quite a lonely woman.”

He added: “It must be exhausting as well. If you read Tom Bower’s book and how [Meghan] was constantly on and constantly looking for the next step up and the next person to help her, you would be exhausted by the end of that.”