After reports surface that Meghan Markle is penning an autobiography to get "her truth" out and "settle scores," a commentator slams the Duchess of Sussex for the book's possible ending.

Meghan Markle has kept royal watchers and fans guessing as to what’s next for her. Following the cancellation of her Archetypes podcast on Spotify and some negative headlines over the last several months, the duchess has been trying to rebuild her brand. This has included hiring Hollywood talent agency WME to help boost her public image.

There have been reports that she and Prince Harry are working on projects and putting together more content to fulfill their multi-million Netflix contract as well. Now, royal biographer Tom Bower says the former Suits star has plans to write her own memoir like her husband did to get out “her truth.” Here’s more on that and what a commentator is pointing to as a big problem for the end of Meghan’s book.

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles | Unique Nicole/WireImage

Report that Meghan is writing a book that will ‘settle some scores’

Bower, who authored the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, claimed that an autobiography by the Duchess of Sussex will almost certainly include more shots at some members of the royal family.

“It will be Meghan’s truth,” Bower told The Times. “There will be a readership for it because she’ll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view. What she says she said to the queen, to Kate, to [Prince] Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that’s a goldmine.”

Bower also said that “William, the Prince of Wales is left frustrated” over the reports that Meghan could put out a book and “expose more royal family secrets.”

Meghan Markle speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age Project Healthy Minds’ during the World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 in New York City | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Commentator explains why the duchess releasing a memoir makes no sense

Royal commentator and To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield joined Rita Panahi on Sky News Australia and both women agreed that the public doesn’t want or need a book from Harry’s wife now. Schofield also said she doesn’t think Meghan can even write a tell-all because she has no ending to sell.

“Meghan does not have a happy ending yet. Meghan does not have that happily ever after,” Schofield opined. “If you think about Britney Spears’ book, Britney discusses the conservatorship and the climax of that book is I escaped, I got out, I got away. I found happiness on the other side of this very traumatic experience.”

Schofield added: “Meghan is made fun of on Family Guy and South Park … What does she do? She goes to concerts, she changes her phone number after she meets her dream guy and neither one of them talk to their families. There is no climax for Meghan Markle that’s positive — her life really is still so unwritten. So what could she possibly write that would have that happy ending?”