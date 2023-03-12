Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Upstage King Charles’ Coronation With Announcement

It’s unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation but there is a possibility they could upstage Charles’ big event with an announcement of their own. With their son’s birthday on the same day as the coronation, it’s likely the Sussexes will release a new photo of Archie.

Royal expert claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will release new photo on king’s coronation day

With the coronation coinciding with Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s birthday on May 6, many experts anticipate the couple will make an announcement that could upstage the King Charles’ coronation event.

Royal columnist Lee Cohen told Express that Harry and Meghan could attempt to “upstage” the coronation by making a birthday announcement about Archie.

“It’s terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion,” he explained.

Cohen added, “It’s not as if the royal family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite.”

Harry and Meghan have posted photos at the same time as other royals before

Prince Harry and Meghan have been known to post photos when other royal members have in the past. The timing of some of their pics have definitely been interesting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s birthday during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee and released Lili’s first birthday portrait on the day after the celebrations ended. The portrait also came out as photos of Prince Louis being cheeky at the jubilee were gaining attention.

Additionally, Meghan’s friend, photographer Misan Harriman, released photos of the Sussexes on Instagram just days after Buckingham Palace released a portrait of King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The photos of Harry and Meghan were taken at the One Young World Summit.

Harriman released more photos of Harry and Meghan from the One Young World Summit the same day that birthday cards featuring Charles and Camilla were sent to citizens turning 100.

Expert believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be ‘controlled’ if they do attend King Charles’ coronation

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that if Prince Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will be “strictly controlled.”

“Exactly like at the Platinum Jubilee, their role will be strictly controlled and they won’t have much of a role,” Fitzwilliams said. “The palace knows what they are dealing with and who they are dealing with — there’s no chance at all that they will overshadow the event.”

The royal commentator continued, “Unity at the time of the coronation will be paramount. The royals couldn’t hit back to the various allegations and so forth.”

Fitzwilliams added, “It’s a matter of saying nothing and letting comments, however outrageous, pass but realizing you can’t trust the Sussexes for a moment.”