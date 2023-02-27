Royal Expert Says King Charles Refusing Prince Harry’s Coronation Demand Is a ‘Burn’

Will Prince Harry attend King Charles’ coronation? He hinted it was a decision that was up to his father and brother, but it appears Charles doesn’t have time for Harry’s demand to meet before the event.

King Charles and Prince Harry | DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry hinted at wanting to have a meeting with King Charles and Prince William before the coronation

During an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote Harry’s memoir Spare, the interviewer asked, “If you’re invited to the coronation, will you come?”

Harry responded, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but you know, the door is always open … the ball is in their court.”

He added, “There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

In an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry stated he wanted to “actually sit down and have a proper conversation” with members of the royal family. He also demanded “an apology to my wife.”

“The way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability,” Harry explained. “And an apology to my wife.”

Royal expert says King Charles delivered a ‘burn’ by being too busy to meet Prince Harry ahead of the coronation

One royal expert said that King Charles delivered a “burn” to Harry by being too busy to meet his son’s pre-coronation demand.

Charles’ friend told the Daily Beast that while the king wants his son there, he isn’t entertaining a meeting before the coronation. “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organize,” Charles’ friend said. “He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry.”

In an opinion piece for news.com.au, royal commentator Daniela Elser wrote about Charles not having time for Harry’s meeting. “Charles has reportedly refused to blink in the trans-Atlantic showdown he is currently locked into with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and won’t be acceding to his bolter of a son’s number one demand,” she noted.

Elser continued, “The simple reason? Charles is too busy.”

She added, “Ooh, burn indeed.”

Prince Harry is still undecided about attending the coronation, according to reports

In an article for The Mirror, royal editor Russell Myers reported that it’s unclear if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation.

A source told Myers, “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered — he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.”

The source added, “He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

Myers reported, “neither the king nor Prince William have spoken directly to Harry and Meghan about their attendance at the event.”